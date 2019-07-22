It’s no longer just a dietary trend - it’s increasingly obvious that a shift towards a plant-based diet is necessary if we want to avert the worst effects of climate change.

Over the past few years, veganism in South Africa has been growing and, as we move towards 2020, it’s clear that more companies are capitalising on the popularity of this trend.

Plant (City Bowl)

Address: 8 Buiten Street, Cape Town city centre

Trading Hours: Tuesday to Saturday 7.30am to 8.45pm; Sunday 8am to 4.30pm

With a mainstream menu selection, plant is a vegan paradise. It’s great for easy lunches and value for money. Ask for the specialties as the menu changes. A soup with tempeh and mushrooms came out without the tempeh, but after enquiring about the tempeh it was brought to the table.

For mains, the happy “salmon” burger is tasty with crunchy carrot bits and a slight sweet flavour on a bun with a savoury avocado guacamole.

The desserts look great - some displayed at the counter included brownies beautifully decorated with edible flowers.

The superfood raw cheesecake is a winner.