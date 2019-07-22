It’s no longer just a dietary trend - it’s increasingly obvious that a shift towards a plant-based diet is necessary if we want to avert the worst effects of climate change.
With a mainstream menu selection, plant is a vegan paradise. It’s great for easy lunches and value for money. Ask for the specialties as the menu changes. A soup with tempeh and mushrooms came out without the tempeh, but after enquiring about the tempeh it was brought to the table.
For mains, the happy “salmon” burger is tasty with crunchy carrot bits and a slight sweet flavour on a bun with a savoury avocado guacamole.
The desserts look great - some displayed at the counter included brownies beautifully decorated with edible flowers.
The superfood raw cheesecake is a winner.