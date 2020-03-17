The Test Kitchen's Luke Dale Roberts temporarily closes restaurants
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, five Cape Town restaurants have decided to close their doors for the next three weeks.
Chef Luke Dale Roberts and his senior management team have made the decision to self-isolate all their restaurants and their respective employees for the next fourteen days.
“With the country’s President announcing a National State of Disaster due to the covid-19 virus, we feel that you should know that the well-being of our guests and employees remain our top priority. A great percentage of our clientele are travellers from around the globe and as such, it is best that we temporarily close shop and do our part in stemming the current health crisis”, comments Luke Dale Roberts.
The Test Kitchen, The Pot Luck Club, The Shortmarket Club and Salsify at The Roundhouse are planned to re-open March 30. However, a final decision on this will be made on March 27.
“While we haven’t had any members of staff travelling to and from affected areas and have naturally cancelled all travels to and from these areas, our team is advised to refrain from any travel at this time”, said Dale Roberts.
Vergelegen in Somerset West has also decided to temporarily close the estate to visitors from March 17 until April 1.
“Our main concern is the health and safety of our visitors, our staff, and our community, so we are playing our part in helping to minimise the spread of this virus by limiting contact amongst groups of people. We are also escalating the already comprehensive cleaning and sanitising procedures in our visitor and production facilities,” said CEO Wayne Coetzer.
“We look forward to welcoming visitors back to this glorious estate as soon as circumstances permit. We are using this time to invest in additional staff training, tweaking our restaurant menus, and generally ensuring that our well-known hospitality facilities and services are world-class.”
Guests requiring assistance with making or changing reservations, and/or who need any further information, are requested to telephone 021-847-2122 or email [email protected]