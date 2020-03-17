The Test Kitchen's Luke Dale Roberts temporarily closes restaurants

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, five Cape Town restaurants have decided to close their doors for the next three weeks.

Chef Luke Dale Roberts and his senior management team have made the decision to self-isolate all their restaurants and their respective employees for the next fourteen days.

“With the country’s President announcing a National State of Disaster due to the covid-19 virus, we feel that you should know that the well-being of our guests and employees remain our top priority. A great percentage of our clientele are travellers from around the globe and as such, it is best that we temporarily close shop and do our part in stemming the current health crisis”, comments Luke Dale Roberts.

The Test Kitchen, The Pot Luck Club, The Shortmarket Club and Salsify at The Roundhouse are planned to re-open March 30. However, a final decision on this will be made on March 27.

“While we haven’t had any members of staff travelling to and from affected areas and have naturally cancelled all travels to and from these areas, our team is advised to refrain from any travel at this time”, said Dale Roberts.