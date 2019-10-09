Massimo's at the Oakhurst Farm Park in Hout Bay as been named the Best Pizzeria in Africa by "50 Top Pizza".
Likened to the Oscars of Pizzas, the "50 Top Pizza" awards took place in Naples, Italy in late July.
This is the first time in the history of the awards that a restaurant in Africa has been honoured.
Run by owners Tracy and Massimo Orione, Massimo's started in 2009 with a small team of themselves and four staff members, and has since expanded to roughly 20 staff.
The Oriones came to South Africa in 2003 for a holiday, and fell in love with the country, its people, and the landscape.