Massimo's at the Oakhurst Farm Park in Hout Bay as been named the Best Pizzeria in Africa by "50 Top Pizza". Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) Massimo's at the Oakhurst Farm Park in Hout Bay as been named the Best Pizzeria in Africa by "50 Top Pizza". Likened to the Oscars of Pizzas, the "50 Top Pizza" awards took place in Naples, Italy in late July. This is the first time in the history of the awards that a restaurant in Africa has been honoured. Run by owners Tracy and Massimo Orione, Massimo's started in 2009 with a small team of themselves and four staff members, and has since expanded to roughly 20 staff. The Oriones came to South Africa in 2003 for a holiday, and fell in love with the country, its people, and the landscape.





Before that, they spent seven years living in the French countryside running a "gite" (a type of B&B or "agriturismo"), where they did the cleaning, gardening, ironing, pool cleaning, etc themselves, as well as offering French, Italian, or far Eastern dining on request for up to 26 people.

They installed a pizza oven and then expanded their offering to pizza. Everybody loved their lighter, thinner style of pizza, so it was a natural progression to bring that idea to Cape Town.





The menu includes a selection of pizzas, pastas and desserts. Massimo's also runs an initiative which consists of charity dishes and donate the proceeds to a specific charity every time a customer buys from the specially-selected menu.

The restaurant is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

Visit: www.massimos.co.za/

