Where to wine and dine in Cape Town this #FathersDay Picture supplied

Your dad deserves more than a card and a pair of socks this Father’s Day, so treat the leading man in your life to a day out at one of these Cape Town restaurants.

Spoil Dad at Spier

Give dad the afternoon off and treat him to a spit-braai at Spier instead.

A slowly spit-roasted, tender Karoo lamb will take centre stage, but plenty of other delicious dishes from the braai deserve the limelight too, including Farmer Angus pork spare ribs, fire-roasted corn cobs, mushroom risotto, chicken lollipops and more.

These will be accompanied by a bounty of seasonal salad. Be sure to save space for the decadent desserts.

Date: Sunday 16 June, 12:30pm

Venue: Spier Hotel Restaurant

Booking: Dineplan

Cost: R350 per person; R160 per child under 12.

Treat dad to a spit-braai at Spier this #FathersDay Picture supplied

Make dad laugh

Treat dad to a good laugh at the Cape Town Comedy on Father’s Day.

The Cape Town Comedy Club is hosting a pizza night, so guests can indulge in good pizza while being treated to jokes from the likes of Eugene Khoza, Tracey Klass and more.

A good laugh with the leading man in your life is always a memory to treasure.

Cost: R60 for the ticket; R95 - R125 for the pizza.

Father’s Day culinary escape to Grande Provence

Surprise your dad with a culinary escape to Grande Provence Heritage Wine Estate in the heart of the Franschhoek winelands.

The Restaurant at Grande Provence created a three course set lunch menu with a signature twist on South African heritage food, including a glass of bubbly on arrival.

The lunch begins at 12noon

This indulgent menu is available at R495 per person.

For bookings, call 021 876 8600 or e-mail [email protected]

The Restaurant at Grand Prvence Picture: Claire Gunn Photography

Make your dad’s day special in the Nuy Valley

Treat your dad to a scrumptious lunch and award winning wine for Father’s Day at Nuy on the hill on the R60 between Worcester and Robertson.

Nuy Winery will make his day extra special with a complimentary bottle of Nuy Mini Rooi Muskadel!

Enjoy old favourites off the a la carte menu with mouth-watering dishes and a long lazy afternoon guaranteed.

Bookings essential and can be made at 023 347 0272 or [email protected]

Cavalli Restaurant

Cavalli Restaurant is offering an enticing, pocket friendly, 6-course Father’s Day lunch menu at R600 per person for this Sunday.

Located in the Stellenbosch winelands has evolved into a versatile lifestyle destination deftly combining food, wine and art.

Head Chef Michael Deg has held the reins of the Cavalli kitchen since 2017.

On Father’ Day patrons can expect a wide selection which includes biltong tartare, served with sushi rice, parsnip, truffle and honey velouté, springbok loin or pan fried hake.

Cavalli Estate is situated at R44 Highway (Strand Road), Somerset West.

For bookings email the reservation team on [email protected]