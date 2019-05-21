FILE PHOTO: Chef Jamie Oliver poses during a photocall at the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes

London - The Jamie's Italian restaurant chain founded by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has collapsed and appointed insolvency administrators. "I'm devastated that our much-loved UK restaurants have gone into administration," Oliver tweeted.

"I am deeply saddened by this outcome and would like to thank all of the people who have put their hearts and souls into this business over the years," he said.

A statement by the Jamie Oliver Group said the board of Jamie's Italian Limited appointed business consultants KPMG as administrators of the brand's 23 outlets in Britain.

"Jamie Oliver Holdings, which operates Jamie Oliver Limited and Jamie Oliver Licensing Limited, as well as the international restaurant franchise business - Jamie's Italian International Limited - will continue to trade as normal," the statement said.

Oliver said he wanted to "thank all the customers who have enjoyed and supported us" since Jamie's Italian launched in 2008.

"It's been a real pleasure serving you," he added.

There has been mixed reactions from social media:

Jamie Oliver forgetting that the generation he stole school dinners from would eventually become his client base. #JamieOliver pic.twitter.com/Kt33R9r4g2 — Matthew Heaselden (@Hoozlee) May 21, 2019