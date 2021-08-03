Customer leaves R6K tip at Durbanville restaurant to be shared among staff

Employees of a restaurant in Durbanville in the Western Cape were in for a great surprise last week after a regular customer left a big tip for the entire staff of the eatery to split among themselves. The incident has created a stir on the internet after it was shared on the Facebook page of the restaurant.

“An appreciation post to one of our Simply Asia customer’s! Our Durbanville store was in for a big surprise and treat when one of our loyal customers left a R500 tip for each staff member on duty. “A total of R6000,00. We are grateful for the generous contribution made to the store and staff during these difficult times,” the restaurant team wrote on Facebook.

The post was accompanied by a photo of the receipt that the customer left, showing R453 of food purchased and the handwritten R6 000 tip. The wholesome post has garnered several reactions and strengthening comments. People lauded the thoughtful gesture by the anonymous customer.

Adeline Deysel commented: “Awesome! I paid for my law studies with tips.” “May God bless that customer that he will go from strength to strength,” wrote Welma Appels. Atheema Daniels said was a very nice gesture that restored her hope in humanity. She praised the customer for sharing at this trying time.

Thabi, who is the restaurant manager, told IOL Lifestyle that the customer left a R6 000 tip and wanted to give each person on duty that day R500 each. She said there were 13 staff members on the shift. The waitress who served the customer, Violet, said she had not expected such a big tip.