Dashes at Dinner teams up with Cause Effect for bitters-infused food and cocktail journey

Dashes at Dinner recently hosted an evening of cocktails and some menu items infused with Angostura bitters, at Cause and Effect.

Situated at the V&A Waterfront, Cause Effect is a cocktail bar that offers a unique experience when it comes to mixology, leaning more towards experiences.

During the inaugural Dashes at Dinner, owner and mixologist Kurt Schlechter took an exploratory journey with bitters-infused cocktails and drink, giving a wide range of possibilities for the alcoholic preparation flavoured with botanical matter.

Notable figures at the dinner included Claire Allen and David Scott of The Kiffness.

Things kicked off with one of Kurt’s famous spritzes containing Prosecco, Cape Brandy and Angostura aromatic bitters, topped with passion fruit sorbet and sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Prosecco, Cape Brandy and Angostura aromatic bitters. Picture: Supplied

For the first course, it was murukai hokkaiyaki Ferrari Mussels that came with a tomatoey aromatic bitters sauce and crusted bread. This was accompanied by Cause Effect Rooibos Brandy Sours.

Murukai hokkaiyaki Ferrari mussels. Picture: Supplied

The main dish featured a rock lobster seared in bitters and served with poached pear, green herb oil, apricot, melon, carrot and cumin.

Rock lobster seared in bitters. Picture: Supplied

This was paired with a Cause Effect Experimental cocktail with the Rainbow Sparkle Unicorn being the drink of a choice for many at the table.

Rainbow Sparkle Unicorn. Picture: Supplied

Dessert was a showstopper with tableside preparation of the cocktail-dessert combo flambéed rum-and-raisin piña colada served with both aromatic and orange bitters.

More editions of Dashes at Dinner are set to take place and the information will be shared on the Angostura bitters Instagram and Facebook pages.