DJ Tira’s new chicken business get tweeps excited

South African celebrities are slowly venturing into the food business as part of their side hustles. Earlier this month, rapper AKA announced that he has acquired part ownership of a restaurant in Durban, Cuba BLK. The former Cuba Lounge is a restaurant and nightclub at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium. The establishment has been in existence for 10 years and won awards as a premium entertainment spot in South Africa. In a statement, the “Energy” rapper said besides finding himself labouring in the kitchen for his meals, the lockdown was a period to rethink, plan and implement changes in his approach on how to maximize the time he has at the peak of his more than 10-year career in entertainment.

Last week, celebrity chef Siba Mtongana also opened her first Cape Town restaurant at Sun International’s 5-star Table Bay Hotel in the V&A Waterfront.

Mtongana said the restaurant concept had been in existence for well over four years and she had been fine-tuning it since and looking for the right location and right strategic partners to go into the venture.

Joining the queue is music heavyweight DJ Tira who took to social media this week to announce that he will be starting a new business venture called Makoya Chicken.

In a Twitter post, Khathi asked his followers to come up with a tagline and the comments are hilarious.

“New business venture. #MakoyaChicken. all I need is a pay-off line,” he wrote.

If it doesn't chicki.. Chicki taaa in your mouth then its not makoya🍗🍗....

That's the slogan pic.twitter.com/7zWv0J4PBB — TROY (@D_CAPTAIN_TROY) December 29, 2020

🤣🤣 flame grilled ngomlilo wase afro pic.twitter.com/uUOuz73qfx — Lushozi (@_lushozi) December 29, 2020

It is no surprise that SA celebrities are venturing into new businesses this year. South Africans have been hit hard during the national lockdown and local artists are no exception.

The coronavirus pandemic has left them in great uncertainty.