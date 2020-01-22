South African television presenter and restaurateur, Maps Maponyane opened a second "Buns Out" restaurant in Durban last week.

We went to sample the much-hyped chain and see how it measured up to other burger giants.

There were four of us; three of us being meat-eaters and a vegetarian. Did Buns Out live up to its hype?

Here are our views:

Buns Out in Durban: does it live up to its hype? Picture: Instagram

Lutho Pasiya

Walking through the doorway, I found myself charmed by the simple wooden decor and cleanliness.

Taking my turn at the counter, I ordered the ‘New Bacon-ings’ (R110) which came in less than ten-minutes dressed in a juicy 200g beef patty, crispy streaky bacon, smashed avocado, and chilli feta spread.

I am a fan of bacon and avocado, so it was one of the very best burgers I have had in a long time. The beef patty was tender, with barely any fat. Just divine. The bun, the large-cut lettuce, and tomato were fresh. If it was not filling, I could have done with a few more.

My other two colleagues ordered the ‘Blue Boy’ (R105) which is made of a 200g beef patty, crispy hickory ham, and rich blue cheese sauce, and the ‘Holy Schintz’ (R82) which is made up of golden chicken schnitzel with their creamy mushroom cheese sauce which they both say they enjoyed.

For me, no meal is complete without a drink, and I have heard that great burgers demand great beer and not any type of beer but craft beer.

You will be amazed that I enjoyed my ‘New Bacon-ings’ burger with a Kreatuur Die Mounache 2018 wine.

Hear it from me, a great beef burger with ‘perfectly-salted chips and a couple of glasses of red wine is pretty much perfect’.

If you would like to try the burger and wine combination you will have to bring your own bottle of wine because the restaurant has no liquor license as yet.

Any type of liquor is permitted at the restaurant for now, and there is no corkage fee.

The service was super quick, and the staff was friendly. They don’t do bookings, but you will not wait for too long.

Clinton Moodley

Picture: Clinton Moodley.

In today’s world, hype matters. The more you hype up a place, the more chances people will flock to it. Maps Maponyane’s Bun’s Out is one of them. The television presenter’s Johannesburg burger joint has become a popular attraction for locals and travellers that it has opened in Umhlanga, Durban. I ordered the unbeetable, a vegetarian option.

The burger, R70, consists of a 150-gram crispy black bean and beetroot patty served with a secret sauce. I decided to try the burger because of its unusual combination and the last time I indulged in a beetroot burger it was pretty good. The burger arrived in 15 minutes.

The burger was well presented and portioned well. The bun was fresh, soft and delicious, something that Buns Out seems to do pretty well. The patty was good, although I have tasted better. The presence of the black bean flavour lacked. I loved the “secret sauce” although it tasted more like a relish than anything else. The chips were delicious and cooked to perfection. I will be back to try the other veggie option.

Buns Out is situated at 1A Palm Boulevard in Gateway.