D'urban Burger Co is the latest offering by Chef Khutso Masethe of My Gourmet Catering. Picture: Supplied

Famous for its craft-artisan inspired burgers, D’urban Burger Co has re-opened its doors in Umhlanga, north of Durban, and has introduced new items on their menu. Speaking to the founder, Chef Khutso Masethe he said they are getting more traffic since they opened in Umhlanga.

He said as D’urban Burger Co, their menu offers a fine dining touch with a street food element.

“The thinking behind the whole menu was to bring healthier options to the community but without compromising on taste and flavour. We have actually grown the menu as previously it was just only burgers, but now we actually expanded to grills where you have got your wings, lamb shanks, stuffed chicken with spinach, and mozzarella cheese wrapped with crispy bacon. We have also added a breakfast menu and alcohol,” said Masethe.

He said what sets them apart is that you can see your food being made from scratch.

“One of the things that keeps us above the local people that are here is that we add effort to our menu. We tell a story with every ingredient that we serve which makes us more interactive. Customers can actually engage with the chef. The bar section is an arty feature-using our mobile ‘tuk-tuk’ bar to emphasize the street food truck shack feel that we are already known and loved for,” said Masethe.

D’urban Burger Co is situated at shop R26 Park Square, 5 and 9 Park Ave, Umhlanga, and they are open Monday to Thursday from 7am until 10pm, Friday and Saturday from 7am until 10pm, and on Sunday from 7am until 8pm.



