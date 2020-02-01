Durban food is streets ahead









Ameri-Canteen Food Truck. Pictures: Supplied CNN voted Durban as one of the top street food destinations in the world in 2016. From the bunny chows and shisa nyama, the city has vast street food options for all taste buds. Here are some places to check out: Bunny Chows by Two and a Half Men Located on Florida Road, Bunny Chows by Two and a Half Men serves up one of Durban’s classic in a picturesque setting. The Indian cuisine hotspot has become a sensation since opening last April. So, what makes Bunny Chows by Two and a Half Men different?

According to part-owner Shane Ramautar, it is their home-made spice mix that makes their bunnies stand out from the rest.

Popular items on the menu include mutton bunny and an assortment of curries served with rice. Visitors can get two mutton bunnies for R100 before 2pm daily.

Located at 295 Florida Road. Call 065 820 5555.

The Conjunktion

Food truck restaurant called The Conjunktion recently won an award for the ‘Best Foodie’ at the Durban Creative Awards, and it is easy to see why.

The Conjunktion serves up a range of street food inspired meals, from Russian Rolex rolls, iBurger Yodumo (beef and bacon burger), isibindi (ox liver) and izinso (beef kidneys). There’s also a vegetarian sandwich called the mnandi toast made of lettuce, fries, tomato, cheese and onion rings.

The Conjunktion is situated in Berea, opposite Durban University of Technology’s Steve Biko campus, and is open from Monday to Saturday from 11am until 9pm. Call 074 583 3427.

From corn dogs to bacon and cheese-stuffed hamburgers, chicken noodle stir-fry, Louisiana chicken sandwiches to a chocolate dessert made with corn dog batter, the Ameri-Canteen Food Truck in Warner Beach is showcasing American diner and street food perfectly. The food truck is situated on 1 Somerset Place in Warner Beach in aManzimtoti on Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 5pm.

Make sure you get their famous corn dog batter, owner Bradley Naidoo swears by it. Call 082 400 6087.

The Snack Bar at The Spice Emporium

If you want to be transported to the streets of India and sample its glorious street food options, then head to The Snack Bar at The Spice Emporium.

The vegetarian spot serves up delicious Indian-inspired snacks such as bhelpuri, a mixture of puffed rice, potatoes and roasted peanuts, pani puri, a crisp, hollowed puri with potato, moong and chickpeas and the Bombay paneer sandwich. Located at 31 Monty Naicker Road in the CBD. Call 031 332 5888.

Max’s Lifestyle

Voted one of the best 207 restaurants in the world by Conde Nast Traveller in 2016, Max’s Lifestyle has attracted some big names including actor Common, rapper TI and the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Max’s prides itself in serving delicious food. It is renowned for its shisa nyama spread for visitors.

The tourist attraction also serves up umgxabhiso (tripe) with dumplings and inhloko (sheep’s head). Located at 328 Mbe Road in Umlazi. Call 031 906 1393.

Roti & Chai

No street food list is complete without the famous Roti & Chai. Inspired by Indian street food, Roti & Chai started flourishing in Durban’s market scene before opening two branches in the city. Try their tandoori chicken naan wrap or opt for a vegetarian-friendly paneer tikka masala naan wrap.

Other options include gourmet paratha and tandoori tava pilau. Located at 223 Florida Road or Suncoast Casino, Hotels and Entertainment. Call 061 959 6975.

Afro’s Chicken Shop

Afro’s Chicken Shop made quite a name for itself in Durban.

This proudly South African foodie spot uses the freshest local ingredients and supports local talent through its interior design and art. Foodies should try the Ikaasi Burger and Tjips, Laanie Strips and Tjips with avocado and streaky bacon and veggie wrap with crumbed schnitzel and chilli chutney.

Located in 10 locations, including Florida Road, Glenwood, uMhlanga, Hillcrest, New Germany and Westville.

Visit www.afroschicken.co.za