Durban streets that feed your soul









Lilian Ngoyi Road has been a bit behind food-wise. For years, there were little food spots to be found, but nothing to write home about. That has changed. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi Lilian Ngoyi Road has been a bit behind food-wise. For years, there were little food spots to be found, but nothing to write home about. That has changed. The street has joined Florida Road, Broadway and Umhlanga Village as a burgeoning food district, packed with restaurants offering different cuisine options and styles of service. Whether you are looking for a good spot to have breakfast, lunch or dinner in Lilian Ngoyi Road - this is your guide. Lilian Ngoyi Road has been a bit behind food-wise. For years, there were little food spots to be found, but nothing to write home about. That has changed. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi Bread: The Artisan Bakery (218-219 Lilian Ngoyi Rd) This artisan bakery and bistro coffee shop is next to Windermere Centre. The bistro serves breakfast and lunch and fresh, sweet and savoury baked goods such as their basil pesto plaited bread, and apple and cinnamon buns. Call: 0730642635

Lilian Ngoyi Road has been a bit behind food-wise. For years, there were little food spots to be found, but nothing to write home about. That has changed. Picture: Supplied

Mozambik (362 Lilian Ngoyi Rd)

Mozambik is an authentic Portuguese chain restaurant with a menu ranging from traditional dishes such as calamari and prawns, all the way through to their famous chicken.

They also have vegetarian meals, salads, kids’ meals and dessert. The restaurant recently opened and is great for those who want a relaxed lunch time spot, watching the cars drive by. There’s also an upstairs area and limited parking.

Call: 0313032135

The Fat Frog Kitchen (384 Lilian Ngoyi Rd)

The Fat Frog Kitchen is a small bakery and coffee shop, which is not difficult to spot, thanks to the lime green sign and the white graphic of a fat frog looking at you. They sell a variety of baked, cooked and frozen foods that you can take home. You can enjoy an array of their baked goods, such as cakes, rusks, muffins, biscuits, and milk tarts.

Call: 0829238328

Lilian Ngoyi Road has been a bit behind food-wise. For years, there were little food spots to be found, but nothing to write home about. That has changed. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi

Delphi Greek Taverna (386 Lilian Ngoyi Rd)

Delphi Greek Taverna is a Greek restaurant that offers dishes such as lamb meatballs, lamb shank, prawns, oxtail and vegetarian meals such as stuffed tomatoes.

Call: 0313127032

Ironman Rare Steaks (415 Lilian Ngoyi Rd)

Ironman Rare Steaks is an American-style restaurant that offers great steaks and burgers. It’s another joint that has thrown its hat in the ring to serve their version of the best steak in the city. You can enjoy their teriyaki fillet steak, served with sautéed baby potato and Asian salad, or their 100% ground beef burgers, sandwiched with the most amazing pretzel bun.

Lilian Ngoyi Road has been a bit behind food-wise. For years, there were little food spots to be found, but nothing to write home about. That has changed. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi

The Address (101 Innes Rd)

Even though it’s on Innes Road, The Address is still very much a part of the Winderemere food district. Popular with a young clientele, The Address specialises in authentic wood-fired pizzas, delicious grills, and fusion cuisine. For starters, you can enjoy pizza, kebabs, garlic bread, and samoosas. For mains, you can enjoy their chicken, steaks, and ribs. They also offer seafood.

Call: 0313038822

Call: 0815105548

Comida Eatery (425 Lilian Ngoyi Rd)

Comida Eatery specialises in pizza, pasta, burgers, and salads. You can enjoy their Comida burger, which has their specialised secret chilli mix and garlic dipper or their chicken alfredo in a cream sauce, with a dash of Napoli. Their generous portions have made them very popular with patrons.

Call: 0313121241

Lilian Ngoyi Road has been a bit behind food-wise. For years, there were little food spots to be found, but nothing to write home about. That has changed. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi

Love Coffee (484 Lilian Ngoyi Rd)

Easily spotted because of its wood facade and big yellow heart, Love Coffee is one of the best coffee shops in the city. Popular with those grabbing a quick cup on their way to work or home, there’s also a very spacious restaurant space at the back, for those who want to dine in.

It is famous for using local talent to create eco-friendly, low-carbon-footprint food and coffee, the shop offers healthy meals such as the ciabatta panini with mozzarella, pickled cucumber, grilled cherry tomato, and hummus sandwich. You can also enjoy their muffins, cookies, salads, wrap, curries, and sandwiches.

Call: 0844932802

Lilian Ngoyi Road has been a bit behind food-wise. For years, there were little food spots to be found, but nothing to write home about. That has changed. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi

Something Tasty Café (494 Lillian Ngoyi )

Something Tasty Cafe is a contemporary food cafe where you can have breakfast, lunch and South African traditional food. They offer wraps, rolls, salads, and sarmies. They also have juices and smoothies to cool you down.

Call: 0313031556

Lilian Ngoyi Road has been a bit behind food-wise. For years, there were little food spots to be found, but nothing to write home about. That has changed. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi

Peaky Blinders, Sports Bar and Grill (504 Lilian Ngoyi Rd)

Peaky Blinders, Sports Bar and Grill offers an extensive drinks menu. They boast beers from around the world, as well as a comprehensive cocktail collection which reflects all the intrigue and intricacies of the era. On the food side of things, they offer vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free meals, such as sandwiches, grills, and salads.

Call: 0826687983

Vapor Cafe (514 Lilian Ngoyi Rd)

Vapor Cafe is famous for having some of the best prawns in the city. Ask anyone, and they will literally blurt out Vapor Cafe, without thinking twice. They also serve burgers, rolls, fries, curries, grills, and other seafood.

Call: 0313031515

Lilian Ngoyi Road has been a bit behind food-wise. For years, there were little food spots to be found, but nothing to write home about. That has changed. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi

Kasbah Seafood and Grill (411-413 Lilian Ngoyi Rd)

Kasbah Seafood and Grill is an authentic modern fusion restaurant, incorporating the best of Indo-Portuguese cuisines. The restaurant is very popular, as it’s one that serves great halaal cuisine. Its family vibe lends to it being loved by many. You can enjoy cheesy garlic rolls, marrakesh halloumi fingers, butterflied grilled prawns, family platters, flame grilled peri peri chicken and saucy steaks.

Call: 0314926326