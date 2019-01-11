Mythos platter. Picture by Sibonelo Ngcobo

Suncoast, Hotels and Entertainment is billed as one of Durban’s hottest destinations right now, and the range of new eateries is one of the reasons. The 10 new restaurants range from Italian, Mexican and Indian cuisine. Here's a guide of the eateries you should visit.

Greek

Mythos: Whether it's the delicious Greek menu or their vibey ambience, Mythos mixes high-end dining with a laid back chill.

Don't be surprised if you hear a few plates breaking (Greeks view this as good luck). Or if you see waiters dancing arm in arm around the restaurant, it's all part of the authentic Greek experience.

The menu celebrates Greek cuisine, with mezze platters, signature Kleftiko(lamb shank) and baklava cheesecake on the menu.

Mythos will host Greek evenings once a month.

Call 031 942 2977 or email [email protected]

Calistos prawns. Picture by Sibonelo Ngcobo

Portuguese

Calistos: This child-friendly restaurant offers hearty meals at reasonable prices.

Priding themselves on an authentic Portuguese flavour, guests can tuck into flame-grilled chicken or their range of seafood meals.

Owner Moses Silinda swears by the King Prawns and their signature seafood rice with a rich tomato-based sauce.

Guests can also build their own G&T or indulge in their selection of white and red wines all the way from Portugal. Call 060 922 1786 or visit www.calistos.co.za

Roti and Chai's paneer tikka masala naan wrap. Picture by Leon Lestrade

Indian

Roti &Chai: It's been a good year for this fast food joint. Sandesh Rampersad and his team, whose naan wraps were quite the attraction at various Durban markets, opened their branch on Florida Road earlier this year.

They have since opened in Suncoast.

“We have been quite busy since our Suncoast opening. Many people didn't know about us and are intrigued by our offerings.

So, it's going to be great to share our meals with more people,” he said.

Popular meals include paneer tikka masala naan wrap, filled with spicy marinated paneer, green peppers, onion and salad, or their signature tandoori chicken naan wrap. Call 061 959 6975.

La Rosa's taquito. Supplied

Mexican

La Rosa: If you and your friends want a laid back environment, then visit La Rosa.

This electric restaurant serves Mexican flair that packs a punch.

This Johannesburg franchise is popular for their authentic Mexican food and tequila.

There’s a Tequileria upstairs where you can choose from a wide range of cocktails and tequila. If you smoke cigars, there is a cigar lounge.

Dinners can choose between Pollo Pibil( chicken tacos) or Camarones A La Diablo (Queens Prawns), or a torta de tres leches (a sponge cake dessert). Call 083 554 130 or email at [email protected]

Lupa Osteria's pizza and pasta dish. Supplied

Italian

Lupa Osteria: Get a glimpse into Italian food with Lupa Osteria. The fine dining spot offers everything, from pasta, pizza, steak and seafood.

They pride themselves on family dining. Popular choices are lamb shank, Pollo Arrosto, otherwise known as oven baked chicken, as well as vegetarian and gluten-free meals.

Make sure you try their range of cocktails and beers.

One of the popular ones is the Wolf, made with Sipsmiths London Dry Gin, Limoncello and tonic, or their in-house Italian beers. Call 083 395 4455 or visit www.lupa.co.za