Durban - Durban's food scene is mourning the loss of Spiga D'oro. The restaurant will close its doors will close on Sunday, March 4.

The family-owned restaurant was famed for its Italian cuisine and was the first port of call for many Durbanites.

Many took to social media to express their sadness about the restaurant's closure.

On Friday, a number of food groups on Facebook and a few Twitter users, posted that the restaurant, which is on Durban's party strip, Florida Road, is closing down.

Respected food writer, Ingrid Shevlin, then weighed in and confirmed the closure on her Shrewd Food website.

Later on Friday evening the Spiga finally confirmed the news on its Facebook page.

"From us the Santoniccolo famiglia, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to our long serving staff who have become family, and of course to you, our SPIGA FAMIGLIA. Together, we have built an icon on Florida Road, and will forever be remembered as a place where families gathered, couples swooned and food flowed with incredible passion. Our core value is one of inclusion and everyone, no matter who, had a seat at the table.

It’s been a great run, and we want to go out with a bang. Saturday night will be our last dinner service and Sunday we officially close at 2pm. We are going to take the time to be with our famiglia on Sunday afternoon.

Life is all about relationships, and we would like to invite you to share your memories with us on social media, using the following hashtag:

#foreverspiga

We love you Durban.

Forza Spiga"

Another well-loved Durban restaurant, The Glenwood Restaurant, will also by closing its doors in May this year.

