KZN unrest: Where to buy bread in Durban

As soon as day broke on Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal residents began searching for shops that were open to buy basic supplies. Many took to social media to ask where to find milk, bread and, in most cases, milk formula for babies.

With many shops still closed, or operating under limited hours, due to the looting, we have rounded up the best places to buy delicious bread around Durban during this time. Gemisquare Cakes Gemisquare Cakes is a Bakery which supplies bread and cakes for all occasions. Taking to social media this week, the founder Hlengiwe Shandu said that they will only start taking orders from tomorrow after 4pm.

Shandu said that due to prices of flour going up, the price of bread will be R15 until suppliers go back to their normal prices. Each person is only allowed to buy five loafs of bread. Situated: 3 Uitsig Road, Kingsburgh

Call: 0609672363 The Glenwood Bakery View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Glenwood Bakery (@the_glenwood_bakery) The breads they produce at the bakery are all hand formed, slow fermented and baked in a hearth oven.

With the civil unrest ongoing, they said that they can only allow bread purchases inside the shop and will only allow buying of up to two loaves at a time. Situated: 398 Esther Roberts Rd, Glenwood SG Bakery

SG Bakery offers bread, rolls, and a variety of cakes. Situated: 80 Guerilla Road, E Section, Umlazi. The Baking Pan

The Baking Pan began as a long-running family bakery and takeaway. Their breads and cakes are freshly crafted daily from scratch by their artisan bakers who don’t compromise their quality standards. Situated: 277 Moses Kotane Rd. Overport.

Call: 0312073488 The Firehouse Pizza View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙚𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙨𝙚𝙙𝙪𝙧𝙗𝙖𝙣 (@thefirehousedurban) The Firehouse Durban is a pizza restaurant on Florida Road.

During this time, they also offer wholemeal bread which costs R35 a loaf. A person is only allowed to buy two loaves of bread. They will only be confirming orders through the shop phone-call or their WhatsApp line.