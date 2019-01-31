[email protected] Palm Restaurant. Picture by Nqobile Mbonambi

This week I got to taste some of the delicious dishes on the menu in one of Umhlanga’s classy and upbeat restaurant, [email protected] Palm. [email protected] Palm is the signature restaurant of the Royal Palm Hotel which offers patrons an opportunity to experience luxurious dining with a modern twist.

The restaurant includes a spacious bar area, lounge, dining room and outdoor space and courtyard, each one offering a mood of relaxation with the dining room accommodating small and intimate dining arrangements.

[email protected] Palm restaurant's Executive Chef, Guy James Gorrie. Picture by Nqobile Mbonambi

The restaurants executive chef, Guy James Gorrie prepared four dishes for us to taste. A pre-starter, starter, main course and a dessert dish.

Smoked Salmon and Cucumber Ribbon. Picture by Nqobile Mbonambi

As as pre-starter, he made smoked salmon and cucumber ribbon.

This dish is layered with danish feta, jam tomato and peppadews.

I enjoy eating smoked salmon and this dish was just the perfect kick starter to the meal.

I liked the combination of flavours. It was something different, clean and tasty bringing a refreshing combination.

The cucumber ribbons worked great in this combination. It makes for a great summer time dish and a wonderful light starter to a seafood lunch or dinner.

Peri-Peri Chicken Livers. Picture by Nqobile Mbonambi

As a starter, the chef made peri-peri chicken livers that are marinated in paprika,lemon and herb and parsley sautéed to perfection and finished with a touch of cream.

Chicken livers and peri peri is one of the most iconic combinations that will always win my heart and tummy over.

You can have this dish as a starter or main, it’s a runaway hit on any lunch or dinner table.

This was served with toasted bread which you can have to help mop up the delicious sauce.

And it happens to be the restaurants signature dish.

Deboned Braised Oxtail. Picture by Nqobile Mbonambi

For the main course we had a deboned braised oxtail served with truffle mash potato and sautéed garden vegetables finished with a rosemary jus.

Oxtail is one of my ultimate comfort foods and there’s no food more satisfying than a well-braised dish.

The oxtail was very rich, succulent and meltingly tender.

Served with mashed potatoes, this dish was also a winner.

Mini Baked Chessecake. Picture by Nqobile Mbonambi

And for desserts, we had a mini baked cheesecake.

I’m not a fan of dessert and i’m not a fan of cheesecake but it was tasteful. It was a delicious and impressive dessert.

Asking the chef about the whole inspiration behind their menu, he said it is very simple with bold flavours and it’s basically just a menu for clients that want to come in and have something good to eat and carry on with their shopping.

[email protected] Palm is situated at 6 Palm Boulevard, Royal Hotel ( first floor) and is open from Monday to Sunday from 6am to 10pm.



