Award winning fine dining restaurant, 9th Avenue Waterside, has designed a special Durban July menu for sit-ins and delivery. PICTURE: Christopher Laurenz for 9th Avenue Waterside
This restaurant has a special Durban July menu

By Buhle Mbonambi Time of article published 3h ago

The Vodacom Durban July will still be taking place, but the biggest party weekend of the year will now be behind closed doors, with horse racing fans and socialites unable to attend.

To be held on Saturday, July 25 there will be none of the revelry that usually comes with the more than 50 000 guests who normally descend on Greyville Racecourse every year. However, fans will still be able to watch the Durban Virtual July Experience that aims to celebrate horse racing.

A marquee at the event, Pegasus Lounge, recently revealed a meal hamper that at R1900 included food and beverages, they were preparing for those who'd be watching the races on TV.

However, Pegasus have since pulled out and Phillip Sithole, the eThekwini Municipality deputy city manager encouraged restaurants to create special hampers and cater for those who want to celebrate the event remotely. He also urged them to order from local restaurants to boost the city’s economy.

“I have missed restaurants and now that they are open, this is an opportunity for us to support them by ordering their meals so that we can have enough time to enjoy the virtual experience," he said. "We also encourage restaurants to create packages around the event so that they can deliver them in time for the Virtual July.”

Well, the award winning 9th Avenue Waterside has answered the call. Patrons will now be able to order a take-away basket or dine out at the restaurant on Saturday and watch the races live.

Prawn tails & champagne foam Picture: 9th Avenue Waterside

They announced the news on their Facebook page on Monday.

"Order from our picnic take away basket options or join us for a tasting menu that even Pippa Middleton would approve of. All the racing action will shown on big screen, @theofficialgoldcircleracing betting tote on site and bespoke face mask gifts for the best dressed couple by Kathrin Kidger."

Here is what is on the R495pp six-course menu

Canapé

Gin cured salmon

Juniper crème fraîche, homemade seed loaf, dill cucumber & trout roe

Course one

Mushroom & truffle gnocchi

Frangelico crème, peas, pecorino

Course two

Cajun fish Ttaco

Beer mayo, chilli & coleslaw

Course three

Creamy shellfish orzo

prawn tails & champagne foam

Course four

Fillet of beef

Smoked pepper risotto, tender stem broccoli, cabernet jus

Course five

Kahlua & white chocolate cheesecake

Caramel ice cream, salted toffee sauce, cookie crumble

Social distancing will be practised and there is limited space, so those interested are encouraged to book quickly.

[email protected]

