This restaurant has a special Durban July menu
The Vodacom Durban July will still be taking place, but the biggest party weekend of the year will now be behind closed doors, with horse racing fans and socialites unable to attend.
To be held on Saturday, July 25 there will be none of the revelry that usually comes with the more than 50 000 guests who normally descend on Greyville Racecourse every year. However, fans will still be able to watch the Durban Virtual July Experience that aims to celebrate horse racing.
A marquee at the event, Pegasus Lounge, recently revealed a meal hamper that at R1900 included food and beverages, they were preparing for those who'd be watching the races on TV.
However, Pegasus have since pulled out and Phillip Sithole, the eThekwini Municipality deputy city manager encouraged restaurants to create special hampers and cater for those who want to celebrate the event remotely. He also urged them to order from local restaurants to boost the city’s economy.
“I have missed restaurants and now that they are open, this is an opportunity for us to support them by ordering their meals so that we can have enough time to enjoy the virtual experience," he said. "We also encourage restaurants to create packages around the event so that they can deliver them in time for the Virtual July.”
Well, the award winning 9th Avenue Waterside has answered the call. Patrons will now be able to order a take-away basket or dine out at the restaurant on Saturday and watch the races live.
They announced the news on their Facebook page on Monday.
"Order from our picnic take away basket options or join us for a tasting menu that even Pippa Middleton would approve of. All the racing action will shown on big screen, @theofficialgoldcircleracing betting tote on site and bespoke face mask gifts for the best dressed couple by Kathrin Kidger."
Here is what is on the R495pp six-course menu
Prawn tails & champagne foam Picture: 9th Avenue Waterside
Canapé
Gin cured salmon
Juniper crème fraîche, homemade seed loaf, dill cucumber & trout roe
Course one
Mushroom & truffle gnocchi
Frangelico crème, peas, pecorino
Course two
Cajun fish Ttaco
Beer mayo, chilli & coleslaw
Course three
Creamy shellfish orzo
prawn tails & champagne foam
Course four
Fillet of beef
Smoked pepper risotto, tender stem broccoli, cabernet jus
Course five
Kahlua & white chocolate cheesecake
Caramel ice cream, salted toffee sauce, cookie crumble
Social distancing will be practised and there is limited space, so those interested are encouraged to book quickly.