This restaurant has a special Durban July menu

The Vodacom Durban July will still be taking place, but the biggest party weekend of the year will now be behind closed doors, with horse racing fans and socialites unable to attend.

To be held on Saturday, July 25 there will be none of the revelry that usually comes with the more than 50 000 guests who normally descend on Greyville Racecourse every year. However, fans will still be able to watch the Durban Virtual July Experience that aims to celebrate horse racing.

A marquee at the event, Pegasus Lounge, recently revealed a meal hamper that at R1900 included food and beverages, they were preparing for those who'd be watching the races on TV.

However, Pegasus have since pulled out and Phillip Sithole, the eThekwini Municipality deputy city manager encouraged restaurants to create special hampers and cater for those who want to celebrate the event remotely. He also urged them to order from local restaurants to boost the city’s economy.

“I have missed restaurants and now that they are open, this is an opportunity for us to support them by ordering their meals so that we can have enough time to enjoy the virtual experience," he said. "We also encourage restaurants to create packages around the event so that they can deliver them in time for the Virtual July.”