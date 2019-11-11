Plant-based diets are becoming more and more popular, but people are still complaining that good vegan food is hard to find.

If you are in and around Durban, Catherine Phillips of the South African Vegan Society Durban chapter has shared below her favourite vegan spots that you can also try.

Phillips said she had been vegetarian most of her life because of her compassion for animals.

She said with the emergence of social media and more easily accessible facts at hand she realised the cruelty involved in the egg and dairy industry immediately and cut them from her diet then she found out about veganism and how it is not a diet but a lifestyle and slowly changed her life.

Below are five vegan restaurants Phillips suggests you try.

Conscious Cafe. Picture: Supplied

Conscious Cafe - Hillcrest

This is a vegetarian and vegan restaurant and offers delicious salad bowl, vegan lasagne, burger and my favourite - lentil soup.

1904 Bistro - Kloof

1904 Bistro has Monday nights as their vegan night with cauli steaks, soya veg medallions with mushroom risotto, Mexican flatbread, veg pesto linguine, and butternut chickpea and sweet potato casserole.

Leaf Cafe - Umhlanga

This restaurant serves up fully vegan, plant-based goodness. they have curry, pasta, quesadilla, burgers and wraps, breakfasts, smoothies, and desserts.

Earthmother Organic. Picture: Supplied

Earthmother Organic - Glenwood

This has vegetarian and vegan options. They will serve up delicious soups, bunny chows, burgers, salads as well as fresh juices and delicious desserts.

Lupa - Hillcrest and Florida Road

They have a vegan menu featuring oven-baked veggie meatballs, pasta, pizza, burger, and a delicious Oreo milkshake.