Father's Day is around the corner, so why not give the old man a day off and treat him to a spectacular lunch at one of these restaurants? Coral Tree restaurant

Starter

Coral Tree restaurant will be serving a selection of samoosas, chicken kebab and spring rolls with skordalia, hummus, olives and pita bread.

Main

Rosemary-strutted leg of North-Natal lamb, pepper-crusted sirloin beef or Midlands free-range chicken or roast potatoes or three seasonal vegetables all served with a selection of accompanying sauces and mustards.

Dessert

Hazelnut-cream profiteroles or chocolate tart or cocktail crème brûlée or vanilla panna cotta.

Price: R365 per person

Call: 0325385000

Big Easy's tid-bits and sundowners. Supplied

Big Easy Durban by Ernie Els

The menu incorporates three courses of the restaurants most popular delights including variety of tidbits to share, main dishes, and desserts.

For tidbits to share they have sticky pork ribs, peppered boursin biltong pate, spice rubbed lamb and chicken and apricot sosatie.

Main

Lemon and herb chicken supreme or sirloin steak or peppered rump steak or isithebe all served with a side of your choice.

Dessert

Hertzoggies or pumpkin fritter with caramel sauce or yoghurt panna cotta or lemon and blueberry pudding.

Price: R365 per person.

Call: 0313368166

Billy G

Soup station

Seasonal butternut soup served with Cajun bread croutons and assorted cocktail rolls.

Sushi station

Selection of vegetarian, salmon and avocado California and rainbow rolls served with wasabi, pickled ginger, and soya.

Cold salad buffet

Creamy potato salad, beetroot salad, tuna salad, chicken and penne salad, and crabstick on pink sauce.

Hot station

Homemade oxtail, Durban lamb curry, lemon and herb roasted chicken, deep fried hake fillet, mutton lasagna, vegetable curry, and smoked pork ribs.

Carvery

Herb roasted leg of lamb.

Dessert

Chocolate malva pudding and cinnamon with custard or waffles with chocolate sauce and vanilla ice cream or individual assorted jelly and fruit salad.

Price: R250 per person.

Call: 0313283456

9th Avenue Bistro's Crispy Roasted Free-Range Duck Breast with Confit Duck leg served with carrots, potato rosti & spinach. Supplied

9th Avenue Bistro

Appetizers

Roasted butternut squash ravioli or gin cured salmon or gorgonzola, pear and candied pecan nut salad or crispy fried calamari or duck liver parfait, onion jam, pickled apples and toasted milk bun, or today’s soup.

Main

Beef fillet or roast mushroom, broccoli and truffle ravioli, or crispy roasted free-range duck or roast carrots, grilled cabbage and carrot top pesto, or baby lango tail squid ink linguine or lamb belly and neck fillet or artichoke and truffle risotto.

Desserts

Gin and tonic with gin and juniper sorbet,toasted marshmallow meringue, lemon curd and cucumber gelée, or chocolate torte with white chocolate ice cream, bittersweet chocolate sauce and berry coulis or vanilla bean Crème brulee.

Price: R350

Call: 0313129134