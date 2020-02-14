Hard Rock Cafe debuts world’s first 24-karat gold leaf steak burger in SA









The shining star of the lineup is this first-of-its-kind burger with bling. Picture: Supplied Hard Rock Cafe South Africa on Friday launched the brand’s most extensive menu innovation in the company’s history with more than 20 new offerings. The Cafes’, located in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Pretoria and Sun City, puts the spotlight on its lineup of all-new steak burgers, headlined by the world’s first edible 24-Karat Gold Leaf Steak Burger that will benefit a local outreach programme. Steak burgers aren’t the only items making their debut on Hard Rock Cafe’s new menu, which also includes Instagram-worthy boozy milkshakes, sliders and shareables that encourage adventure and exploration, allowing fans to curate their most flavourful playlist. The star of the show, Hard Rock Cafe’s new steak burgers, are created with a proprietary blend of fresh beef to produce the most flavourful burger possible. The lineup includes:

The 24-Karat Gold Leaf Steak Burger

The shining star of the lineup is this first-of-its-kind burger with bling. A fresh steak burger topped with 24-Karat edible gold leaf with yellow cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, vine-ripened tomato and red onion. It's glitz, glamour and pure gold.Through the Hard Rock Heals Foundation, a portion of all proceeds from the 24-Karat Gold Leaf Steak Burger will benefit different local outreach programmes.

Hard Rock’s ongoing philanthropic efforts support the brand’s “Love All - Serve All,” “Take Time to Be Kind,” and “Save the Planet” mottos, while honoring its commitment to giving back to the community and making the world a better place to be.

The Original Legendary Burger

The burger that started it all! This fan-favorite is a fresh steak burger with smoked bacon, yellow cheddar cheese, crispy onion ring, leaf lettuce and vine ripened tomato, served with Hard Rock’s signature steak sauce on the side.

The Big Cheeseburger

A fresh steak burger that boasts cheesy greatness, this item features three slices of yellow cheddar cheese melted on a patty, served with leaf lettuce, vine-ripened tomato and red onion.

Double Decker Double Cheeseburger

A tribute to Hard Rock’s 1971 “Down Home Double Burger” and the iconic double decker buses synonymous to the brand’s London roots, this fresh steak burgers with American cheese, mayonnaise, leaf lettuce, vine-ripened tomato and red onion.

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

This fresh steak burger is seasoned and seared with a signature spice blend, topped with house-made barbecue sauce, crispy shoestring onions, yellow cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, leaf lettuce and vine-ripened tomato.

“Our goal is to provide guests with the highest quality food, drink and entertainment during every visit. By bringing the brand’s menu innovation to South Africa, Hard Rock is sharing its most significant brand initiative and long-term goals for Hard Rock with the guests both local and visiting,” said Anibal Fernandez, Vice President of Franchise Operations and Development for Hard Rock International.

“We are excited to introduce our award-winning Steak Burgers, Boozy Milkshakes, Sliders and Shareables to guests as part of our world-class, immersive dining and entertainment experience.”