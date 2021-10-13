Hey, big spender! It’s not just restaurants - ’big tips’ trend can also be seen at local bars and nightclubs

As restaurants across South Africa gradually re-opened or returned to full service, there has been a great deal of discussion about tipping etiquette moving forward, particularly considering the challenging economic realities in the industry, brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. With the food and beverage industry being one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, restaurant workers noticed something unusual when restaurants reopened – bigger tips.

Customers going above and beyond when tipping, sometimes giving tips that rocket past 20%, and into 200% territory and beyond, has become a new trend. In the past three months, IOL Lifestyle has reported on a number of restaurants where anonymous diners have left huge tips ranging from R4000 to R85 000. And this week, social media users were left stunned after realising that big spenders leave ’big tips’ at South Africa’s upmarket bars and lounges. This comes after images and videos of Konka, a nightclub based in Pimville in Soweto, circulated on social media this week; people calling it out for its “expensive drinks menu”. Users even went as far as accusing the establishment of being involved in criminal activities as well as money laundering.

Take a look at some of the ’big tips’ bills that people have shared. Rich Dbn On October 9, a R39 000 tip was left at Durban’s first champagne lounge Rich Dbn. Situated in Umgeni, Rich falls under ‘The Taboo Group’ which is synonymous with a five-star lifestyle and clubbing culture across South Africa.

Jojo Rooftop Lounge On October 10, a tip of R5000 was left at the lounge. Situated in Maboneng in Joburg, Jojo Rooftop Lounge is a place for good music, good vibes, good food, and the best cocktails. Moja Cafe bills 💰💰👇👇 pic.twitter.com/m9d2xZrw2X — Josef tjikeu (@JTjikeu) October 11, 2021 Moja Cafe