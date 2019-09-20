Food ordering and delivery service platform, Uber Eats released its first ever cravings report this week.

The report reveals what South Africans have been ordering the most on the delivery service platform, some of the most unusual combinations and the wackiest comments made via the app from the last year.

According to a statement by Uber Eats SA, below were the findings.

Let’s leave this off

It should be no surprise that tomato was the most requested food item to be left of any meal, with a total of over 200 000 orders placed over the last year that asked for the red vegetable to be left off.

That's about 3 300 tomatoes saved from being picked off and wasted. Sauces finished off in second place, with mayonnaise being voted the least favourite since it was the most requested condiment to be left off. Rounding off the list was garnish items like lettuce and onion being removed from burgers to noodles.

Local is lekker

South Africans are known to be proud, and some restaurants had to adapt menu items to feed the cravings of locals. With at least 1 000 meals swapping out traditional starch for delicious pap. The local staple is loved so much, that many eaters are willing to pay an additional restaurant fee to have it delivered with their meal.

Chakalaka and achaar were also commonly used to replace chilli relish or BBQ sauce. It seems that the spicier the food the better it is for locals, who have on plenty of occasions stated that they prefer hot to extra hot when selecting the flaming flavour. South African flavours are a must and included with some local favourites including Kotas and vetkoek. Unorthodox but truly South African, is that some orders request that a tomato base be replaced with a chakalaka base on pizzas.

No barks, no bites

It’s a well known South African proverb that many are all too familiar with. At least 200 orders specifically stated that their dog does in fact not bite, and the delivery-partner is welcome to come into the yard.

For any fear experienced by the barking dogs, it was easily made up because South Africans are nothing if not giving and kind. Many requests were received asking the restaurant to give parts of their order like chips, coffee and rolls to the delivery-partner when the order is picked up, so that they may enjoy it while still warm.