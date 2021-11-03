How about a pint and some paranormal activity? James Blunt says his pub is haunted

James Blunt reportedly believes his pub is haunted by a ghost. The ‘You’re Beautiful’ singer has shared a video on Instagram of a pint pot falling off the shelf at his west London boozer The Fox and Pheasant, and it's said the bar could be visited by the spirit of an old regular customer.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “James believes the ghost is that of someone who used to come in regularly because he always knocks over the same tankard. James and the staff reckon it must have been his favourite one. "He appears quite regularly, knocking things about and causing hazards. A few of the staff were really freaked out when it first happened but now everyone views the ghost quite affectionately. “It keeps the staff on their toes because they have to be ready to catch the falling tankard at any time. It feels ridiculous but there is really no explanation for it.”

The 47-year-old star bought the pub - which was first founded in 1846 - back in 2017 and after a year of renovations, reopened the venue in 2018. Meanwhile, James doesn't seem scared by the prospect of his upcoming chart battle with Adele, as they will both be releasing albums on November 29. The ‘Easy on Me’ singer is dropping her hotly anticipated fourth record ‘30’ on the same day that James - who has garnered himself a reputation for his good-natured Twitter posts - is releasing his greatest hits compilation, 'The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004- 2021)',

Last month, he quipped: "Watch how fast that date changes the moment she realises my album is out the same day." As well as his upcoming collection, James is also set to host a new Amazon Prime show about home brewing, which will see teams battling it out to be crowned champions. He previously joked: "I think Dermot O'Leary has something to worry about and this is keeping him up at night.

"More likely is they will see it and end up giving Dermot my job on it and he’ll end up hosting it. "That is what will happen. But this is my dream job. It’s a beer brewing competition and I am the host of the show."