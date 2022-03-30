Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Hungry Lion throws shade at ‘other chicken’ franchises with Will Smith and Chris Rock meme

Earlier this week, chicken restaurant Hungry Lion came at ‘other chicken guys’ using a Will Smith and Chris Rock meme on Twitter. Picture: Hungry Lion SA/ Twitter

Published 2h ago

Earlier this week, chicken restaurant Hungry Lion came at “other chicken guys” using a Will Smith and Chris Rock meme on Twitter.

Captioned: “When your friend says he bought his meal from those other chicken guys. #HungryLikeALion”, the meme post shows “other chicken guys” labelled as Chris Rock while Hungry Lion is labelled as Will Smith.

If you do not understand the meme, it is a screenshot from a live video when actor Will Smith smacked presenter and stand-up comedian Chris Rock in the face and shouted a vulgarity at him for making a joke about his wife’s hairstyle in a shocking moment overshadowing the Oscars ceremony on Sunday.

The ‘Men in Black’ star was not impressed with the comedian’s remark that his wife Jada’s shaved haircut was reminiscent of famous film character G I Jane. Jada has been openly suffering from the hair loss condition Alopecia since 2018.

Will Smith has since shared a public apology to Chris Rock via Instagram – one day after the altercation.

“I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris,” he said.

“I was out of line and I was wrong. I’m embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Will described his behaviour as “unacceptable” and “inexcusable”. He said he “reacted emotionally” to the joke about his wife’s medical condition.

Tweeps were impressed with the restaurant’s meme and went as far as mentioning who the other chicken restaurants they think Hungry Lion was referring to.

Here are some of the reactions.

