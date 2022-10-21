James Corden has his say on Balthazargate: ‘Should we not all be a little grown-up about this?’

James Corden has insisted he hasn't done anything wrong after being banned from a restaurant over his “abusive” behaviour. Earlier this week, restaurateur Keith McNally slammed the “Late Late Show” presenter for his behaviour at his New York eatery Balthazar, but rescinded his ban hours later after revealing that the “Cats” actor had “apologised profusely”.

Corden has since addressed the incident, branding the drama “silly” and insisting he has no reason to hide away. Speaking to the “New York Times”, he said: “I haven't done anything wrong, on any level. So why would I ever cancel this (interview)? I was there. I get it. “I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it's so silly.

“I just think it's beneath all of us. It's beneath you. It's certainly beneath your publication.” During the interview, which took place at another New York restaurant, another customer sent back her eggs, and Corden used the situation to highlight how “insane” his own public shaming had been. He said: “Can you imagine now, if we just blasted her on Twitter? Would that be fair?

“This is my point. It's insane.” And Corden insisted barely anyone cared about the row. He said: “I haven't really read anything. It's strange. It's strange when you were there. I think I'm probably going to have to talk about it on Monday's show.

“My feeling, often, is, never explain, never complain. But I'll probably have to talk about it. It feels like such a silly thing to talk about. “Should we not all be a little grown-up about this?” he asked.

“I promise you, ask around this restaurant. They don't know about this. Maybe 15% of people. “I've been here, been walking around New York, not one person’s come up to me. We're dealing in two worlds here.”

McNally previously branded the 44-year-old star a “tiny cretin of a man” and said he was the “most abusive customer ever” after Corden complained about finding a hair in his food in June. McNally said earlier this month, “nasty” Corden had criticised staff after his wife Julia's eggs were not prepared to her liking during brunch. But the 71-year-old restaurateur later revealed that his famous customer had apologised.