The InterContinental Johannesburg Sandton Towers’ Atrium restaurant has responded to the chilly weather and the growing desire for hearty and warming meals with a winter menu designed to satisfy every palate and appetite.

Sea bass. Picture supplied.

Executive Chef Phistos "Shimmy" Shimanyana Sello says the "hearty winter foo" menu takes into account the wide-ranging profile of the guests who frequent the hotel and the Atrium restaurant.

“Our hotel attracts international guests who know the quality of the brand, and as such, we developed a menu that caters for a wide range of cuisines, while also offering a taste of our local dishes. These are always popular among guests who are eager to try the local cuisine, and our new winter menu offers a range of dishes that celebrate South Africa.”

Lamb shank. Picture supplied.

Chef Shimmy, who has been at the hotel since September 2018, says sustainable and seasonal local ingredients are an important factor in the fresh new menu selection, which also includes game dishes as winter is hunting season.

Chef Shimmy grew up in the North West, matriculating at Ramatshodi Secondary School in Maologane, near Pilanesberg Game Reserve. He obtained a diploma in Hospitality Management from Vaal University of Technology in 2006, and embarked on a culinary career in four and five star hotels around the country.

He started in Sandton Sun’s San Restaurant, and then moved on to Kievits Kroon Hotel’s Granita Restaurant, Sunnyside Park Hotel in Pretoria, Pestana Kruger Lodge near Malalane in Mpumalanga, and then to the Onomo Hotel in Durban as Executive Chef of the hotel opening team in 2018, before returning to Sandton to the InterContinental Johannesburg Sandton Towers.