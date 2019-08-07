The InterContinental Johannesburg Sandton Towers’ Atrium restaurant has responded to the chilly weather and the growing desire for hearty and warming meals with a winter menu designed to satisfy every palate and appetite.
Executive Chef Phistos "Shimmy" Shimanyana Sello says the "hearty winter foo" menu takes into account the wide-ranging profile of the guests who frequent the hotel and the Atrium restaurant.
“Our hotel attracts international guests who know the quality of the brand, and as such, we developed a menu that caters for a wide range of cuisines, while also offering a taste of our local dishes. These are always popular among guests who are eager to try the local cuisine, and our new winter menu offers a range of dishes that celebrate South Africa.”
Chef Shimmy, who has been at the hotel since September 2018, says sustainable and seasonal local ingredients are an important factor in the fresh new menu selection, which also includes game dishes as winter is hunting season.
Chef Shimmy grew up in the North West, matriculating at Ramatshodi Secondary School in Maologane, near Pilanesberg Game Reserve. He obtained a diploma in Hospitality Management from Vaal University of Technology in 2006, and embarked on a culinary career in four and five star hotels around the country.
He started in Sandton Sun’s San Restaurant, and then moved on to Kievits Kroon Hotel’s Granita Restaurant, Sunnyside Park Hotel in Pretoria, Pestana Kruger Lodge near Malalane in Mpumalanga, and then to the Onomo Hotel in Durban as Executive Chef of the hotel opening team in 2018, before returning to Sandton to the InterContinental Johannesburg Sandton Towers.
A highlight for Chef Shimmy was spending two weeks at the Crowne Plaza Nairobi, Kenya, in April last year, cooking and promoting South African cuisine during South Africa’s Freedom month, cooking and catering for Koleka Anita Mqulwana, then the South African High Commissioner in Kenya, and 300 guests as part of the celebrations.
The new menu features a range of salads, including duck salad with confit duck leg, pomegranate and orange; soups, including Thai chicken soup, and other favourites with a touch of something special; pastas, such as potato gnocchi with sage beurre noisette, caramelised butternut, balsamic roast vegetables and Napolitana sauce; deconstructed vegetable lasagne, and other dishes; main dishes, including lamb rack with roast garlic mash and pearl onion; Springbok shank with butternut confit and cranberry reduction; pork belly, twice cooked, with apple bake and purple cabbage; grilled salmon; sea bass with beetroot mash and young vegetables; crown of chicken, roasted with Mediterranean spice rub; curry of the day; grilled tiger prawns, cilantro rice, cucumber ribbons and a mild peri peri sauce; and a selection of premium aged steaks, served with marrow bone and onion rings.
The not-to-be-missed sumptuous desserts include Chocolate fondant; Lemon cheesecake with Italian meringue, berry salad; Fresh cut fruit salad; Local cheese platter; and Apple and pineapple coppi with warm crème Anglaise.