Joburg foodies, there’s a new restaurant in town

The Grill Jichana recently opened a new restaurant in Southern Sun Rosebank, formerly known as Crowne Plaza.

At the launch, which was attended by Chef Nti Ramaboa, guests were welcomed by a glass of bubbles and escorted to seat at one of the tables that were well decorated. The best table was on the terrace because it’s always nice to have a view when having a scrumptious meal.

The Grill Jichana, which is originally from Durban boasts robustly flavoursome tastes of the African East Coast spice route complementing succulent cuts of meat, chicken, and fish creating the essence of ‘eating good’ or Jichana in Swahili slang.





What’s special about this restaurant is that unlike many, they offer three different starters (small potions, of course) in one go.





The Grill Jichana is known for changing its menu seasonally and this time around, Chef Angelique Fassam prepared the restaurant's summer 2019 signature dishes.





To begin with, guests were treated to beef carpaccio with sliced fillet, tomato compote, shaved parmesan, rocket as well as truffle oil. Also on the starters was beetroot and orange Norwegian salmon gravlax made of avocado mousse, super grain dust, steamed beetroot, radish, pearl onion, and grapefruit dressing. Our favourite appetiser was the black mushrooms which were served with sliced charred mushrooms, balsamic reduction, toasted brioche, hollandaise sauce, and rocket.





The mains.





For the main course, Jichana’s signature dishes which are roast duck, lamb shank, Ribeye with Jichana’s cafe de Paris butter were served. The roast duck dish was filled with confit leg, grilled breast, wok-fried vegetable, egg noodle, and cinnamon-scented citrus jus.





The lamb shank that was slow-braised was paired with root vegetables, creamy mash potatoes, and chef jus.





Now, we all know that every good meal must be washed down with a nice drink. To complement the food, Ken Forrester 2018 Old Vine Reserve Chenin Blanc was flowing.





The Ken Forrester 2018 Old Vine Reserve Chenin Blanc.





Desserts also comprised of three tasters, cardamon and rosewater pannacotta, baked lemon tart, as well as 5 chocolate valrhona chocolate ball.





The Grill Jichana is situated at Crn Tyrwhitt & Sturdee Ave, Rosebank. It is open from Tuesday until Sunday: 12h30 - 22h30.



