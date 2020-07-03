Joburg restaurant uses giant teddy bears to ensure social distancing

As the lockdown eases across South Africa, restaurants have begun to reopen. But the big question is - how are they going to make sure that their patrons are safe and social distancing is practiced? Well, many restaurants have come up with clever ways to bring business back while maintaining an atmosphere and keeping people safe. A restaurant in Johannesburg called Piza Ē Vino has found an innovative and adorable solution that ensures social distancing rules are applied. Shared on the Joburg Facebook page, the photographs show brown coloured teddy bears sitting facing each other, one table apart. The placement makes it appear as if the teddy bears are dining with each other.

There is even a reserved sign kept on the tables. It seems as if such a set-up will not only prevent customers from breaking social distancing regulations but also provide them with cute dining neighbours.

A restaurant in Johannesburg called Piza Ē Vino has found an innovative and adorable solution that ensures social distancing rules are applied. Picture: Joburg.co.za

It's a trend that has also been popular around the globe.

A Parisian cafe has also used teddy bears, while others have used large plush toys, which many are likening to bouncers to keep everyone safe from any chance of contracting the virus while dining out.

In some parts of the world, a number of restaurants have attempted to reopen in many other different ways.

A Dutch restaurant called The Mediamatic ETEN Waterfront Restaurant and Bar tested a cool concept of using glass booths that provide a romantic experience with dinner for two with candle-lit meals and a waterside view.

According to the Verdict Food Service, the cabins are built on the public patio of the restaurant to accommodate two or three people, the waiters wear gloves and transparent face shields while serving, and that they also use a longboard to carry dishes into the glass cabins to reduce physical contact with customers.

In Germany, Burger King debuted larger-than-life hats dubbed "social-distancing crowns" to encourage patrons to stay far apart from one another.

The Open Hearth in South Carolina also found a solution to filling empty tables when it reopened for dine-in service by filling chairs with blow-up dolls.