Somizi apologises to patrons, jokingly adds 'eat me, I'm gluten and fat free’

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung was put in an embarrassing situation after his Sunday lunch at Co.fi Brooklyn ran out of food due to an overwhelming number people who came through to support the celebrity chef.

But being the pro that he is, he turned a bad situation into a good one, and offered patrons something a little more scrumptious to chew on instead - himself.

The IdolsSA judge took to Instagram to show us exactly how he used his pizzazz to put out the flames.

Along with a video, he wrote in the caption: “Im grateful, Im thankful, Im humbled. We had to turn ppl away coz it was fully booked. Food ran out. People came all way from soweto.....limpopo.......ngiyabonga. Next week same time same place @cofi_brooklyn”.

In the video, Mhlongo-Motaung said: “Ladies and gentleman, unfortunately the food is finished, I really apologise. We did not expect the numbers. Next week we will make it better, we are going to have three serving stations. Apologies, apologies, and we are going to add on the menu, so to those that did not eat, Askies. Come eat me! I am gluten-free, I am fat-free...Come eat me, thank you.”