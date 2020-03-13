The Dark Kitchen launches in Johannesburg

The dark kitchen concept is slowly taking the restaurant world by storm, and launched recently in Johannesburg for the first time is The Dark Kitchen.

The concept which is known around the world as a virtual kitchen, cloud kitchen, and delivery-only restaurant.

The Dark Kitchen is spearheaded by veteran restaurateur, Larry Hodes, and is set to provide at-home diners with an innovative new offering.

What also makes this restaurant interesting is that it will be offering nine slice pizzas.

The 9th slice. Picture: Supplied

In a statement, they say that the pizza has eight slices for you and your friends to enjoy, but sometimes you have that one uninvited guest or that one friend who loves pizza a little more than you do and that in keeping with the mystery theme – pizza is just the first concept on the menu at The Dark Kitchen, with two more launches coming to light soon under The Dark Kitchen brand.

Explaining why the ingenious concept has been so successful globally, Hodes said the value of a dark kitchen model is in the elimination of customer seating and waiting areas – which are often underused or even simply vacant.

“It cuts rental, decor costs, and the need for serving staff. This reduces overheads, while at the same time catering to the increased consumer need for gourmet home delivery options.

The model also allows the flexibility to change menus quickly and easily. Many traditional restaurants pop up in response to changing tastes and trends, leaving them vulnerable when new food fads roll into town. The concept of cloud kitchens is rising as the food delivery market continues to expand. We’re at the dawn of a new restaurant era – an era where a ‘dark kitchen’ will become a common term,” he said.

The Dark Kitchen pizza. Picture: Supplied

You can order pizzas from the restaurant via Uber Eats, Mr. D or by calling the restaurant on 010 900 3703.

The restaurant menu also includes a limited bar menu, including beers, wine, and champagne.