This week KFC announced their plan to remove of plastic straws from all its stores. Picture: Pexels

KFC is doing their bit for the environment by eliminating plastic straws in all 900 restarants in around the country by July 1. Following this growing trend in the hospitality industry, the fast food giant in the latest in a string of restaurants to ban the use of plastic straws.

This week KFC announced their plans to remove plastic straws from all their stores, in a bid to do their bit for the envoronment by helping eliminate 60 million plastic straws a year.

This move forms part of a new global sustainability commitment from KFC that all plastic-based packaging items will be recoverable or reusable by 2025.

In addition to this, and as part of its ongoing efforts to adopt more sustainable practices, the brand has already removed disposable plastic beverage cups from its KFC head office.

KFC is in the process of eliminating all plastic straws from their restaurants. Picture supplied

Thabisa Mkhwanazi, KFC Africa's Public Affairs Director says: “In South Africa we have secured a local supplier for our paper straws, stimulating local business, and economies. Additionally, while we are aware that KFC joins an already existing global war on plastic, as a fast food giant we are aware of the scale of our business to be able to profoundly impact the narrative on plastic.”





From next month, customers will be given paper straws with their drink.

“This moment in our history is just the beginning. It started with the straw. This is our final straw,” concludes Thabisa.