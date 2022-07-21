Kim Kardashian left 'hefty tip' after racking up almost R7K dinner bill at Italian restaurant

Kim Kardashian reportedly left a "hefty tip" after racking up a Aus $576 (about R6 700) dinner bill at an Italian restaurant in Australia. The reality TV star flew Down Under last week, to visit her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, while he's in the country filming his new movie 'Wizards!.'She is said to have enjoyed a night out at Piccolo Cucina in Cairns, Queensland on Tuesday.

A waiter, who purportedly works at the restaurant, shared a picture of the bill receipt online and claimed Kardashian splurged on a delicious dinner. Alongside a picture of himself outside the eaterie, he posted: "Took Kim K's order at work today. Thx for the hefty tip @KimKardashian." He then added what appeared to be a breakdown of the bill which came to $576 and included four $15 Caprese salads, two $11 portions of bruschetta, a calamari starter, three pizzas and five pasta courses. Dessert was two slices of $16 chocolate torte and a $16 Nutella pizza.

He added: "Here's her bill. Kimmy K diet starter pack." The waiter didn't share exactly how much he was tipped, only that it was "hefty". Kardashian is believed to have been visiting Davidson in Port Douglas, the area where he has been working, which is about an hour's drive from Cairns.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is said to have boarded a private jet back to the US shortly after her dinner in Cairns.

A source previously told DailyMail.com that Kardashian was looking forward to the visit: "It's a short visit but she's really excited to go. They've both been so busy with work commitments, so this is a much-needed break and they are looking forward to time together." However, another insider added the reality TV star was keen not to publicise her trip Down Under: "She's just here to spend time with Pete and has no plans on leaving the hotel. It's a very low-key trip and she doesn't want to be bothered. "Kim is happy to say "hi" to you if you bump into her, but she definitely doesn't want to get her photograph taken on this trip."