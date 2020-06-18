Level 3: New things in restaurants you're going to have to get used to

Over the past few months, we have witnessed the impact of a public health crisis like coronavirus can have on restaurants. Small business development minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has reportedly said a number of businesses, including sit-down restaurants, would be able to reopen under an "advanced" level 3 lockdown. This, the minister says, is necessitated by a lack of relief funds to support businesses in the small business sector. “The impact on the economy was severe and we went to the cabinet after the survey was done and said we don’t have enough relief measures to support small businesses," she told Power 98.7FM. On Wednesday evening, while addressing the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that restaurants will indeed, be operating again.

It was met with excitement from restaurateurs and others who work in the restaurant industry.

The coronavirus crisis is impacting the restaurant industry in ways we have never seen in our lifetimes. Picture: Supplied

Social-distancing and the coronavirus are phrases that are now permanently engraved into our vocabulary.

So with restaurants reopening, what does this mean for us as patrons?

No one knows how long this situation will last, but the only thing we know is that it is going to get worse before it gets better.

According to restaurant experts, people can expect to be seated next to figures, served by robots, and have their contact details shared with authorities, and international restaurants have started practicing this.

We spoke to chef and restaurateur, Nick Liberato who shared three things in restaurants that we are going to have to get used to during the time of coronavirus.

Sanitation stations

Having efficient sanitizing stations at the entrance as well as other parts of the venue. This ensures safety and cleanliness in the business.

Smaller dinner parties

Tables will be limited as to how many can dine at your party. With limited capacity, this cuts down on the size of your party. Look at it this way, hopefully, food hits the table quicker.

Cashless transactions or disposable menus

The less hand to hand contact the better for everyone. I have seen this coming for a while but it is efficient and cuts down on waste and cross-contamination.