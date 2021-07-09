Level 4: The advantages of ordering food online

Last month President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country was going back to alert Level 4. Basically, hard lockdown again. And that meant no restaurant sit-ins, no alcohol sales, and no on-site consumption of alcohol. The only thing you can do at this moment, if you crave your delicious fast food, is to visit your favourite restaurant for a takeaway, or order online and have your food delivered to you.

Online ordering has been around in the restaurant industry for quite some time. However, in recent years and especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, online ordering has gone from a desirable convenience to an absolute must for restaurant survival. In addition to helping businesses stay afloat, online ordering offers many advantages to customers. In this article, we will dive into four advantages of online food ordering for customers, today and beyond.

Discounted offers These order food online apps offer different types of discounted offers for new customers or during various events. You can even apply a coupon code that you have received, to get an additional discount. This will help you purchase your favourite meal at a budget price that may not be possible in offline food outlets or restaurants. Minimal contact

While months ago, minimising human contact during restaurant transactions was merely a preference, the Covid-19 pandemic has elevated that preference into a priority. During this time, minimal contact helps protect you from the spread of the virus. But even as that spread slows, you may continue to enjoy the minimal contact that online ordering can offer, as it can accommodate busy schedules and allow you to safely send any kind of meal to friends, and loved ones. Versatile choices