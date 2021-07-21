LOOK: A running list of new restaurants that have recently opened

South Africa is known for its bustling food scene, and every season several new and exciting eateries open their doors to the country’s eager foodies. More than one year into the Covid-19 pandemic, restaurants across KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Western Cape continue to move forward with openings, sometimes because their concepts could be adapted for takeaway and delivery, but more often because their owners saw no other choice but to forge ahead.

Allium This eatery is on Parliament Street in the inner city of Cape Town. They serve an array of tantalising North-east Asian dishes.

Named after the family of bulbous plants (garlic, onions, spring onions, chives, leeks) around which Sepial’s dishes are based, Allium’s unique and modern take on Japanese, Chinese and Korean cooking will have your taste buds begging for more. Located: 37 Parliament Street, Cape Town Call: 061 715 9371

Grimaldi’s Cucina & Sushi Bar. Picture: Supplied Grimaldi’s Cucina & Sushi Bar Combine the very best Italian cuisine with extraordinary sushi at one of Durban’s most memorable venues, the elegant Durban Country Club, and you get the stunning new Grimaldi’s Cucina & Sushi Bar. Set within the picturesque and historic Durban Country Club, overlooking the Indian Ocean, Grimaldi’s Cucina & Sushi Bar offers both al fresco and indoor dining.

Whether you settle on the open veranda under the trellises and enjoy the sea view, or relax indoors, the Amalfi Coast-inspired design and décor will make you feel like you’re sitting in Italy. You can indulge in their range of antipasti that includes mezze platters, zuppa di granchio (crab soup), gratineed baby marrow and salmon carpaccio and more. Salads as well as the likes of roasted butternut and halloumi, smoked salmon and avocado are also their perfect light entrées. The team behind this new venture – Steve Christodoulou, Claire Potgieter, Jason Roberts, and Tim Lander – is the same that brought you Jack Salmon and Grimaldi’s Umhlanga, combining their passion for creating memorable dining experiences and great food.

Located: 101 Isaiah Ntshangase Road, Durban (opposite the Moses Mabhida Stadium). Call: 031 0155 895/6 Le Parc by tashas. Picture: Supplied Le Parc by tashas

Le Parc by tashas, is a destination for a sophisticated shopper and brings Paris streets and market-style courtyards to life within the Hyde Park Corner environment. Their menu features 75 items which are all made on order. Twenty of the dishes are favourites, from tashas classic menu, and 55 dishes are brand new to Le Parc’s signature menu which reflects a French theme for the dishes. Think ratatouille eggs with crispy brinjal, smoked salmon salad, a tashas-take on a Bahn Mi (crispy baguette with a savoury filling), and even calamari Provençal. The food at Le Parc isn't just about dining-in there’s also a substantial retail offering.

One of the highlights is the bread – freshly made sourdough, baguettes, cranberry and seed loaf, coconut bread, and a couple of gluten-free options will be made each day and displayed in all their carbohydrate glory. Located: Hyde Park Corner, Johannesburg Call: 011 325 5008

Café Japan Café Japan is an intimate sushi bar and Japanese restaurant situated in the heart of Musgrave, offering a wide variety of freshly prepared dishes. They offer a wide menu that includes a large selection of starters, salads, soups, sushi, steaks, grills, poke bowls, fresh line fish, and dessert.

New to sushi? They have a beginner’s menu for those who want an introduction to sushi and are too scared to try. They also have a variety of cooked sushi for the not so daring sushi mind. Located: 117 Vause Road, Musgrave, Durban

Himitsu Himitsu is the brainchild of chef Cheyne Morrisby. It is discreetly tucked away at Camps Bay Retreat, an exclusive hotel and private nature reserve on the Atlantic Seaboard.

Having opened in February, the modern Asian eatery is causing a stir with a four-section menu of Japanese small plates available for lunch and dinner (as well as breakfast for early birds). You can expect flavour-popping dishes made with fresh ingredients. Located: 7 Chilworth Road, Camps Bay, Cape Town

Platinum Belt Restaurant and Lounge Platinum Belt Restaurant and Lounge is an exclusive contemporary fine dining experience in the heart of Umhlanga.

The restaurant appeals to every kind of patron – single diners, couples, families, and business people. Their menu offers a wide range of options like beef, pork, chicken, seafood, and beautiful plated desserts. Platinum Belt Restaurant and Lounge is a wonderfully stylish, modern restaurant with a great cocktail and bar selection.