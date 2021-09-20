LOOK: Restaurant worker's final pay cheque is a bucket of 5c coins
Leaving a place of work can be tricky at the best of times but it can prove especially taxing if you end up having to chase up any money owed.
However, that experience was taken to a whole new extreme for one worker who ended up receiving his final pay cheque from his previous job in the form of a giant bucket of copper 5 cent coins.
A restaurant worker in Dublin has claimed he got his final pay in coppers, saying he was handed a “bucket of 5c coins” after repeatedly asking for the money.
Rian Keogh shared a photo on Twitter of an industrial-sized empty mayonnaise tub, which had been filled with coins.
"If anyone wants to know what it was like to work in Alfie's on South William Street just know after chasing my last pay for weeks I finally got it but in a bucket of 5c coins," Keogh wrote.
In multiple screenshots, he also shared his conversation with the owner of the restaurant.
The restaurant owner said that even though Keogh had received the payslip, he wanted to pay him in cash and not through bank transfer.
In another text, he wrote that the money was at the door of the restaurant, and Keogh should come and pick it up. Keogh also posted a shot of the bucket, which weighed 29.8kg.
The post attracted significant attention on social media, garnering thousands of likes and retweets, with many condemning the alleged behaviour of the restaurant.
One user commented: "There are so many good employers out there, why would you put up with this? Report, report, report to the proper authorities – not Twitter. Don't let others have to go through the same."
Another user felt he was better off posting about the incident on social media. "Twitter is the place to report this," he wrote. "The 'proper authorities' will do nothing. Hit them where it hurts."