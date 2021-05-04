Maps Maponyane opens third Buns Out eatery

While many restaurants have closed their doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has devastated many economies, a celebrity is making lemonade out of lemons.

Media personality Maps Maponyane has opened a third Buns Out restaurant.

Taking to social media this past weekend to announce the opening of his latest burger joint, the restaurateur opened up about how in the face of the challenges presented by the coronavirus lockdown, he managed to open two new eateries– one in Rosebank and the other in Norwood in Johannesburg.

“New store alert! Buns Out 3.0 — Norwood! When the pandemic started we weren’t sure if we were going to be able to keep our doors open, but somehow we’ve managed to open two new locations and you’re going to love our latest,” said Maps.

The former Top Billing presenter, who was seen personally delivering food to clients during Mzansi’s lockdown, thanked his fans for their support.

When one of the strictest lockdowns in the world was implemented last year in South Africa, things looked bleak for Maps and many other restaurant owners. At the time, Maps took the tough decision to close his restaurant “indefinitely”.

Taking to Twitter at the time, the star shared the news with Buns Out lovers.

“After trying to stretch out any kind of production, including deliveries, to keep our staff employed and customers happy, we’ve decided to indefinitely close Buns Out.

“It is tough as a new small business but, at the end of the day, we need to keep everyone safe, and staying operating in any kind of way would completely go against this. Wash your hands often, stay safe and if in any way possible, stay home. Please be considerate and take care of each other.”

Just over a year later and things are looking better for the star and his business venture.