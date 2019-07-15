South African award-winning chef, Andrew Draper’s plan is to post a death pose picture daily until he reaches 365 deaths or more. Picture: Drew Dies Daily (Instagram)

Born and bred in Durban, Andrew Draper is an award-winning chef who creates memories that remain with people forever. Draper has created mouth-watering experiences for every conceivable occasion for over 20 years.

He opened his first restaurant, Harvey’s, when he was 21 years old, and within months they won best restaurant in KwaZulu-Natal and top 10 in South Africa.

Speaking to Draper, he said food is incredibly selfless and a wonderful way to show people how much you love and respect them.

“I failed matric, having never failed a thing in my life and in the shock and horror while I was waiting to rewrite so I could attend university I decided to do a chef course as I thought it was a skill that would never be wasted. I got hooked,” he said.

After selling the restaurant, and doing catering for years, Draper started his own catering company called ‘Food with Andrew Draper’ where they cater for events in Durban and Johannesburg.

“We do anything involving food. Consulting, menu designs, we have a food range launching soon under the brand ‘Mucking Farvelous’ and we love creating and contributing towards events and special occasions.”

“We create menus and events to all budgets and specifications and pride ourselves on creating menus specifically tailored for each client and event. We range from gourmet seven course devastation, to building burger events”, he said.

Coming to the hilarious part of what the chef does, ‘Drew Dies Daily’ as he calls himself shares amazing ‘death pose’ pictures on his Instagram account as part of his everyday life.

Draper said he has several accounts on Instagram for business and personal use, and each account has varied subjects he follows.

“My business one has food, venues, flowers and personalities, my personal one, has art, history, and humour, but I was finding that all I was seeing over and over again was selfies, and I was resenting the dull monotony of it all. Being in the event industry I also understood the need for self marketing people had, but it was becoming self-appreciating, garish and mundane. People are so concerned about what others think of them. So I decided to have fun with it, choose an unflattering undramatic pose, hardly show my face, allow my pants to ride up to show my shame and pose wherever I feel like it”

“Fortunately I have very little shame and lost my ego years ago when I threw it away repeatedly, so the idea of lying down on the floor in public places doesn’t concern me much, except that my beard could catch a bit of chewing gum and floor grime, but my name has been in worse gutters before alas," he said.