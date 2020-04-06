Mr D is now delivering essential goods
Food delivery service Mr D has started the delivery of essential goods to certain parts of the country during the lockdown.
In a statement posted on its mobile app, they said that you can now get essential goods delivered from nearby convenience stores without leaving the house.
“We have listed outlets on the Mr D Food platform and these stores have determined what goods are for sale and each store sets their own prices. No need to step outside. Get food, snacks and non-alcoholic drinks delivered weekdays, from 8 am to 5 pm. Item number limits may apply, “ they wrote.
They further outlined that in support of social distancing, all Mr D Food deliveries are now contact less.
“Our drivers have been instructed not to make any physical contact with any customers and to maintain a safe distance. Bags will be placed on a surface indicated by you, the driver will then back away and allow you to pick out your order yourself.
"We have also temporarily deactivated cash payments and encourage customers to use one of our other safe and secure electronic payment methods available in the app - credit or debit card, instant EFT or eBucks,” they said.
When it comes to enhanced hygiene practices, they said that they have been educating their drivers in line with WHO guidelines and have implemented enhanced hygiene policies and that they have increased the frequency of cleaning of food hot bags and all drivers will be given access to hand sanitiser with clear instructions to sanitise their hands before and after every delivery or collection.