Food delivery service Mr D has started the delivery of essential goods to certain parts of the country during the lockdown.

In a statement posted on its mobile app, they said that you can now get essential goods delivered from nearby convenience stores without leaving the house.

“We have listed outlets on the Mr D Food platform and these stores have determined what goods are for sale and each store sets their own prices. No need to step outside. Get food, snacks and non-alcoholic drinks delivered weekdays, from 8 am to 5 pm. Item number limits may apply, “ they wrote.

Mr D is now delivering essential goods. Picture: Supplied

They further outlined that in support of social distancing, all Mr D Food deliveries are now contact less.

“Our drivers have been instructed not to make any physical contact with any customers and to maintain a safe distance. Bags will be placed on a surface indicated by you, the driver will then back away and allow you to pick out your order yourself.

"We have also temporarily deactivated cash payments and encourage customers to use one of our other safe and secure electronic payment methods available in the app - credit or debit card, instant EFT or eBucks,” they said.