Nando's drops as much shade as they do flour on their rolls

Nando’s is known as the king of comebacks and quick funny social media responses. Last week, the chicken chain was at it once again, leaving South Africans in stitches with their comments concerning their Portuguese rolls. The first situation was sparked by Twitter user @PapiMushavhi12 who mocked the restaurant for their floury Portuguese rolls. “Today I ordered two rolls @NandosSA look wat (sic) I got (crying face) I want my money back ngeke,” he wrote. The caption was accompanied by a picture of two ladies who had too much make-up on.

Nando’s did not waste any time and responded that since make-up stores were closed the ladies needed to make a plan.

“Akere all the make up store were closed? A boer maak,” they wrote.

Akere all the make up store were closed? A boer maak 'n plan. 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/PcINTvh88D — NandosSA (@NandosSA) June 4, 2020

Twitter users loved the comeback and could not stop laughing.

🤣🤣 Why you killing me in the morning mara Admin. Your buns are essential to the society. Add more powder next time pic.twitter.com/TLPYPRqpbS — Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) June 4, 2020

Nandos doesn’t sit back , ngale R50 ngithi qhubeka slapping hard pic.twitter.com/JjTn5ibrYx — NGWANE IS ON LEAVE 07/6/20 (@NunguKaNdlela) June 4, 2020

The second situation was sparked by user @DJMrichoSA who posted a hilarious video of a couple playing Tik Tok’s flour challenge. In this challenge, questions pop-up on the screen about certain habits people likely do and if one of the players has that habit they get their head dumped in flour by the other partner.

The restaurant company quote tweeted the user with a funny response saying they have rolls that need that flour but the “love lives here” couple is playing games with their ingredients.