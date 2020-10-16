Nando’s funny clap back for tweep who tries to recreate famous peri-peri chicken livers

How many times have you tried to recreate restaurant quality food only to have it end up in the bin? It’s very seldom we tend to get it right but when we do, it’s something that definitely needs to be boasted about. TikTokker Taja Wanita Samuels recently took to social media to share her attempt at making Nando’s famous peri-peri chicken livers. Using frozen chicken livers, Nando’s peri-peri sauce and cream, it looked like the real deal. But when Twitter user @Mogomotsi_MoreG shared the post on the micro-blogging site and tagged Nando’s SA with the caption: “am I close enough?”, the restaurant chain had a funny clap back of its own.

If only YOU can try it out, o tla re botsa after 👊 https://t.co/uDB6f5hr8b — NandosSA (@NandosSA) October 15, 2020

“If only YOU can try it out, o tla re botsa (you'll tell us) after,” the brand responded.

But some tweeps were impressed with the culinary display.

“Mhmm so tasty good recipe I'm planning to sell it with pap,” said one comment.

Another responded with: “not going to lie...that does look lekker right about now.”

But others took issue with the fact that cream was used, taking away some of the heat factor from the dish.

Peri Peri Mild! — Nthabiseng Dlamini (@ThaLight) October 15, 2020

By the looks of it, Nando’s could have some competition on its hands after a tweep suggested a challenge.

The restaurant seems to be getting its mojo back. After a series of hits and misses on social media, the brand is once again bringing out the funny with their running commentary trending issues.

Just last week, it retweeted a post of a group of friends walking their chicken with the caption: “This chicken has a SoundCloud page innit? drop the mandem's link.”