Nando’s grills cook who claimed the restaurant’s food as his
Nando’s have become synonymous with delicious flame-grilled chicken, but also a hilarious marketing and media team.
The fast food restaurant regularly produces witty and comical adverts in line with current events taking place in Mzansi.
This week, they took aim at a man who claimed the restaurants food as his.
“One thing about me, I can cook. Uzobezwake abanye,” wrote Twitter user, @Siyethembe02.
Siyethemba’s meal consisted of rice, spinach, green salad, potato chips and chicken which was quite evidently from the fast food restaurant.
The Nando’s team didn’t miss a beat and responded in a quoted tweet by saying:
"You can cook, mara identity theft e kana? 😦 Ema nyana ka bo scammer. Asseblief!"
You can cook, mara identity theft e kana? 😦 Ema nyana ka bo scammer. Asseblief! https://t.co/dyDACKtOmC— NandosSA (@NandosSA) July 9, 2021
Tweeps reacted with gifs, memes, and hilarious replies of their own.
Just recently, the restaurant hilariously hit back at a tweep who tried to shade them for their Portuguese rolls.
@cytrusdc posted a picture of a man covered in white powdery substance with the caption, “I had 2 @NandosSA buns with no drink for breakfast today.”
The Nando’s team wasted no time after @cytrusdc’s tweet went viral.
They replied with a comment that left Mzansi rolling on the floor.
In their response to the tweet, the food chain wrote: “Were your glasses also hungry? They should’ve at least told you our rolls are not hair food abuthi,” to which @cytrusdc responded: “You must sell your buns with complementary wet wipes and a bottle of lotion.”
Nando’s hit back with another response: “We must suffer for him deciding to eat two rolls? One man? At his big age?”