Nando’s grills cook who claimed the restaurant’s food as his

Nando’s have become synonymous with delicious flame-grilled chicken, but also a hilarious marketing and media team. The fast food restaurant regularly produces witty and comical adverts in line with current events taking place in Mzansi.

This week, they took aim at a man who claimed the restaurants food as his. “One thing about me, I can cook. Uzobezwake abanye,” wrote Twitter user, @Siyethembe02. Siyethemba’s meal consisted of rice, spinach, green salad, potato chips and chicken which was quite evidently from the fast food restaurant.

The Nando’s team didn’t miss a beat and responded in a quoted tweet by saying: "You can cook, mara identity theft e kana? 😦 Ema nyana ka bo scammer. Asseblief!" You can cook, mara identity theft e kana? 😦 Ema nyana ka bo scammer. Asseblief! https://t.co/dyDACKtOmC — NandosSA (@NandosSA) July 9, 2021 Tweeps reacted with gifs, memes, and hilarious replies of their own.

Just recently, the restaurant hilariously hit back at a tweep who tried to shade them for their Portuguese rolls. @cytrusdc posted a picture of a man covered in white powdery substance with the caption, “I had 2 @NandosSA buns with no drink for breakfast today.” The Nando’s team wasted no time after @cytrusdc’s tweet went viral.