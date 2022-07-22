‘Nandos is absolutely unhinged’ - Bonang Matheba on the restaurant's latest loadshedding ad

Nando’s has become synonymous with delicious flame-grilled chicken, but also for its hilarious marketing and media team. The fast food restaurant regularly produces witty and comical adverts in line with current events taking place in Mzansi.

This week, the restaurant shared a hilarious video that captures the current mood in South Africa, where power cuts have become more regular lately. In its latest ad, the fast food chain makes light of how SA households have had to adjust to Eskom’s loadshedding, including ordering in more. “Let’s face it, we’re going through the most. Like darkness through the winter nights, so are the days of our lives. Mara, there’s a Bright Side to everything. Nando's will have you excited for load shedding just like Eishmael Komanate and his family,” they said.

In the ad, they roped in former eNCA anchor Shahan Ramkissoon to “report” on their latest campaign, which actually “rewards” after being left in the dark by Eskom. Like darkness through the winter nights so are the days of our lives ⏳Mara there’s a Bright Side at Nando’s.🔥Order a full chicken on the Nando’s app and get free sides that match the load shedding stage we are on as a country. #NandosBrightSides Ts&Cs Apply pic.twitter.com/ZXHwwW8NHx — NandosSA (@NandosSA) July 20, 2022 According to the restaurant company, “when you purchase a full chicken, you can choose some free sides, depending on what stage of loadshedding we are on as a country”. The ‘Bright Side’ promotion is an exclusive offer for orders placed on their app and website for a limited time only. So far in 2022, they have had 1 246 hours of continuous national loadshedding. To ease the burden on South Africans, they have sold 18 236 meals, of which 52% have been during stage 4, equating to four free sides per meal.

Like many of its tongue-in-cheek ads, South Africans are loving the latest offering. Even media personality Bonang Matheba could not hold herself. “Nandos is absolutely unhinged,” she commented. Nandos is absolutely unhinged. 😂😭😂 — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) July 21, 2022 @MartinMaitu wrote: “The ad agency for you is really full of bat-crazy creatives. I love them!” While another user commented that the restaurant company “never disappoints”.

