Nando's roasts home baker's Portuguese rolls but Twitter's not impressed

This lockdown is seeing the home baking stars come out. Many never knew they had hidden talents until a few weeks ago. And if the pictures on social media are anything to go by, banana bread and Italian breads seem to be the go-to recipes to try.

But ask any keen baker and they'll tell you any type of bread is most probably the most difficult to bake. So when Twitter user @amyyy__B posted pictures of her attempt at making Portuguese rolls, her fellow social media users were impressed.

She even went as far as posting the recipe from Daryl's Kitchen when others asked to share the secret to her buns' success.

It didn't take long for restaurant chain Nando's to get a whiff of @amyyy__B's Portuguese rolls. The restaurant, known for its delectable flame grilled chicken and soft Portuguese rolls made a beeline for the post and responded: "Add more flour nyana... we wanna see something."