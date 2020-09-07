Online users call for KFC to fall after ’Family Feud’ tweet goes viral

These days it’s so easy for big brands to find themselves on the wrong side of cancel culture. Thanks to the popularity of social media, nothing goes unseen and unheard. One wrong move and they are told to be held accountable for their actions. Last week Clicks learnt this the hard way and is still dealing with the fallout of an online marketing campaign for TRESemmé. Consumers and the EFF are calling for the store to be boycotted. Now KFC finds itself in the very same position after the fried chicken restaurant chain tweeted: “When you can’t decide on a colour, so you wear them all,” with a picture of one of the contestant families taking part in e.tv show “Family Feud South Africa”. Hosted by Steve Harvey, two families compete to name the most popular responses to gathered survey questions in order to win cash and prizes.

Screenshot of the now-deleted tweet

The show has proven popular with local audiences, with KFC SA being the official sponsor.

So as a way of promoting the show, the restaurant frequently tweets about it on its various social media channels.

But Sunday night’s attempt at humour didn’t go down well with its more than 240K Twitter followers.

Considering that Xitsonga culture & language are marginalized. And we hardly have no representation in the mainstream media. These lady proudly represented us but were ridiculed made a butt of a “joke” that failed to land. I’m Tsonga & highly offended. #kfcmustfall — Sibongile Nkosana (@sbngle) September 7, 2020

Many took issue with the offending tweet. Social media followers brought up the fact that Tsonga culture is known for its colourful, traditional clothing. Hence the array of colourful garments worn by the contestants.

Tsonga people... Vatsonga... Mutsonga!

We are know of bright colours. This has been there since the introduction of Xibelani. KFC just don't know our culture... forgive them...! #kfcmustfall pic.twitter.com/qfW7dgEU9G — RODNEY McRod SAMBO (@roe_mcrod) September 7, 2020

Others felt that Twitter folk were being oversensitive.

I’m Tsonga myself! But hayikhona guys! When did we loose our sense of humor? Noo man! Afterall it’s true that we wear all the colors and make them beautiful! Isn’t that what makes us standout? #KFCVatamba #KFCmustfall pic.twitter.com/Za6D8FFOt8 — Nokuthula (@thulis_23) September 7, 2020

Honestly speaking, this is a good joke😂😂😂 just stop catching feelings people and live a little. #KFCmustfall pic.twitter.com/RXdkCLUEKd — John Mthembu (@MthembuJohn) September 7, 2020

Soon the hashtag #KFCmustfall started trending.

In response to the outcry, KFC deleted the tweet. They replaced it with another tweet.