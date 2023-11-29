Pub’s bizarre job ad appealing to drug addicts and those with criminal records goes viral

Have a criminal record or can’t stay away from the drink? If it’s hard for you to keep down a job for these very reasons, this would have been the perfect job — but only if you reside in Australia’s Tasmania region.

The owner of the Weldborough Hotel pub was so desperate for staff, that he posted an unusual job ad on Facebook which has since been deleted due to the overwhelming response. According to news.com.au, the posting read: “We are looking for high achievers who have proven experience in a high pressure environment, ideally with references from Gordon Ramsay or Heston Blumenthal.

“Actually, who are we kidding? We are desperate for staff.” What followed didn’t exactly go down well with some social media users who slammed it as “unprofessional”.

“Police record? Who cares? “Drug habit? Join the club. “Alcoholic? Don’t get me started …

“Looking for kitchen and front of house staff. If I can’t find anyone before Xmas, I won’t have a business after Xmas.” Despite the backlash, the job posting had the desired effect. The pub had managed to make five offers of employment.

“We now have a crew of 10 staff from the local area to carry us through the summer season,” the owner told the online publication. According to The Guardian, before its removal from Facebook, the post was shared more than 1,500 times and received 250 comments, making it a viral success. In response to the negative comments, pub staff wrote on Facebook: “It has been, frankly, humbling to see how quickly people were prepared to reach out and offer help.