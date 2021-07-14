Restaurants temporarily close due to 'civil unrest'

Local restaurants have temporarily closed their doors due to ‘civil unrest’ especially in Durban and surrounding areas where riots and looting have intensified. Roads in and out of the Durban CBD are no-go zones. Overnight looting and rioting has left shops empty and roads strewn with burnt out vehicles.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that restaurants can now open for sit-ins. This comes after they had been prohibited from on-site dining for two weeks when the country went back to alert Level 4, to curb the spread of the Coronavirus. Restaurants were only allowed to do takeaways and deliveries. As the president was addressing the country, unrest was happening in parts of the KZN, especially Umlazi. This then forced malls, shopping centre's and restaurants to close doors for safety reasons. Some of these restaurants include South Africa's most loved seafood restaurant Ocean Basket, and Italian restaurant, Lupa Osteria.

In an Instagram post, Ocean Basket in Umhlanga wrote that they will be closed until further notice. "Unfortunately, due to the civil unrest we will close our doors today. Updates will be made should this change." Lupa Osteria also announced that all its KwaZulu-Natal restaurants are closed until further notice.