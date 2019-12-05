The 14th Annual Restaurant Association of South Africa SA Rosetta Awards - the most sought after restaurant award ceremony was held at the very elegant and prestigious The Venue in Fourways earlier this week.
CEO and business woman of the year finalist, and chairman of RASRA, Wendy Alberts the sensational master of ceremonies – Big G and his Little Bru as well as iconic lifetime award winning Chef Dirk Visser hosted a spectacular affair with Bryte insurance, Diners Club International and Coca Cola and Fisherman's Deli as the headline sponsors for the Restaurant Industry, gathering them all together to find out who had managed to snatch the top awards of the evening.
There are a number of categories for the very competitive restaurateurs and other allied industries who support them, and each year they via for the honour of belonging at the top of their particular RASA award category.
Industry personalities in support were The Giggling Gourmet, and there was also an address by Alberts and Barbara Brom, Garth Millar Ambassador and from Sandton City and the team who put the incredible event together.
As the evening drew to a close, it was clear that the winners were over the moon, while there were a number of competitors who left determined to do it in 2020.
The winners were – Best in category:
Coffee Shop: The Daily Coffee Cafe
Food Truck: The Filthy Moustache
Eatery / Bistro Restaurant: Razor Charlie
Neighbourhood Restaurant: Butcher Block
Casual Dining: WWalnut Grove
Café / Bistro: Annica’s Designer Patisserie
Asian/African/Indian: Thava Indian Monte
Experiential Restaurant: Bientangs Cave
Relaxed Restaurant: Moo Moo Menlyn
Intimate Dining: Harbour House
Country Restaurant: Riverstone Main
International Restaurant: Rockets Bryanston
Elegant Restaurant: 9th on Waterside
Fine Dining: Restaurant Mosaic
New Restaurant: Olives and Plates
The Suppliers Appreciation Awards for excellence in serving in the industry went to Bryte Insurance Diners Club, Superiro Vision, Red Pepper Events, Fitch & Leedes, Vulcan Foods, The Really Great Brands, SAMPRA, Dairymaid, HSC Staff, SAB and SGS who generously sponsored the cash prize for SA’s Best Restaurant 2019.
As the nominees for the Best Restaurant 2018 award were announced: Kranz, Mosaic Restaurant, Grei, Rockets Bryanston, Marble, Qunu, Harbour House, 9th on Waterside, Epicure - the anticipation was breath-taking a pin drop could be heard in the room – and finally the very well deserved winner for 2019 was announced and awarded to world renowned Chef David Higgs and his opulent restaurant - Marble.