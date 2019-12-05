The Rosetta Award is an award given to Restaurants that strive for excellence in the restaurant industry. It is recognition of the highest honours for service excellence and overall contribution to the upliftment of the restaurant industry. Picture supplied.

The 14th Annual Restaurant Association of South Africa SA Rosetta Awards - the most sought after restaurant award ceremony was held at the very elegant and prestigious The Venue in Fourways earlier this week. CEO and business woman of the year finalist, and chairman of RASRA, Wendy Alberts the sensational master of ceremonies – Big G and his Little Bru as well as iconic lifetime award winning Chef Dirk Visser hosted a spectacular affair with Bryte insurance, Diners Club International and Coca Cola and Fisherman's Deli as the headline sponsors for the Restaurant Industry, gathering them all together to find out who had managed to snatch the top awards of the evening.

There are a number of categories for the very competitive restaurateurs and other allied industries who support them, and each year they via for the honour of belonging at the top of their particular RASA award category.

Industry personalities in support were The Giggling Gourmet, and there was also an address by Alberts and Barbara Brom, Garth Millar Ambassador and from Sandton City and the team who put the incredible event together.

As the evening drew to a close, it was clear that the winners were over the moon, while there were a number of competitors who left determined to do it in 2020.