One thing is becoming increasingly clear with each passing year: More restaurants are adding plant-based and vegan options to their menus to accommodate people who are conscious about their health and diet.

The latest restaurant to follow this trend is Spur Steak Ranches, as it has introduced a plant-based and vegan-friendly menu across restaurants in South Africa.

Spur vegan burger. Picture: Andria Mackinnon.

According to a statement by the restaurant, Chief Operating Officer, Spur Steak Ranches, Kevin Robertson said they have included options on their menu that makes it possible for a group of diverse people to get together and enjoy a variety of meal options, and that it is therefore important that the addition of the plant-based options is well-thought-out and has mouth-watering items to excite everyone.

“The Nachos Mexicana and the large cheesy quesadillas will stay as starter options for everyone, including vegetarians, who also have the option of a Greek Salad and or fresh hot vegetables.

"The timing of the plant-based menu coincides perfectly with the introduction of new crockery in line with modern trends in the Spur Steak Ranches restaurants to complement the brand’s new look and feel.

"Spur Steak Ranches is on a journey of transformation as a brand and business. The introduction of the plant-based menu is one of the progressive steps we are taking towards a more sustainable brand and business while giving our customers greater choice,” said Robertson.

Coming soon to a @SpurRestaurant near you! The #beyondburger is hitting the menu in the next few weeks!



I just had my first one at #oakridge Spur and IT'S INCREDIBLE! #SPURSTYLESATURDAYS #VEGAN pic.twitter.com/1hg25GeLke — Danny Painter (@itsDannyPainter) November 16, 2019

The official vegetarian and plant-based menu offers the option of vegan cheese and includes the following meals: Veggie Schnitzel, Crumbed Veggie Burger, Bean Burger, and Soya Burger, all served with Spur-style crispy onion rings and chips or baked potato or sweet potato fries.

The restaurant will also be adding the innovative, plant-based protein burger, Beyond Burger, to the menu from November 22, 2019 which will be supplied by Infinite Foods.