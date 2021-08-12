The gifts keep on coming as Cape Town restaurant receives another tip of R20 000

With the food and beverage industry being one of the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, restaurant workers recently noticed something unusual after restaurants reopened – bigger tips. Customers going above and beyond when tipping, sometimes giving tips that rocket past 20%, and into 200% territory and beyond, has become a trend.

Last year, pizza restaurant Massimo's in Hout Bay, Cape Town, received R4 000 from a diner as a contribution to the restaurant’s “Pay It Forward” campaign which assists people of the Hout Bay area and organisations in need. The diner stopped in for dinner and his bill was R415. But instead of leaving a 10% tip, he made a R4 000 contribution. The beneficairies of the “Pay It Forward” are Fire & Police service victims of fire, flood, and storms, Hout Bay snipers basketball club, Kronedal Music Academy, Amoyo Performing Arts Foundation, James House, youth and community support, Hout Bay CARES alcohol & drug rehabilitation project, Little Angels crèche, the Workspace which helps unemployed locals learn and develop jobs and employability skills, and any other deserving organisation, group or individual.

Taking to Facebook, the restaurant said it was a reminder that angels existed and they had great clients. Recently, another generous diner left R20 000 to help the restaurant keep staff on during level 4 lockdown. According to the blog, Cape Town Etc, the money was split amongst all Massimo staff and played a played an important role in their financial security during the lockdown, which hit the restaurant industry hard.